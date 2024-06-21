Joe Cole proposes ‘extraordinary’ England change for Slovenia as Southgate told to drop ‘passenger’

Harry Kane's place in the England team has been questioned.

Joe Cole admits his proposed change for England against Slovenia is “extraordinary” and told Gareth Southgate to drop a Three Lions “passenger”.

England have four points after two less than convincing games at Euro 2024 as Jude Bellingham gave them a 1-0 victory over Serbia in their opening Group C clash before Harry Kane’s goal against Denmark was cancelled out by Morten Hjulmand’s stunning strike.

Southgate’s side will almost certainly make it through to the knockout stage no matter what happens in their final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday, but having been booed off against the Danes it’s widely expected that the England boss will make changes to his team to avoid another disappointing display.

There is significant clamour for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon to start, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to drop out having been taken off after an hour against Denmark, with that midfield “experiment” clearly not working.

‘Or Harry Kane’

Cole agrees that the Liverpool star needs to come out of the side, labelling him a “passenger” alongside Declan Rice, while the former England playmaker also reckons they could benefit from Harry Kane being dropped for Slovenia.

“They need to go back to basics and thicken that midfield up,” Cole said on beIN Sports.

“Then he has a question, (Bukayo) Saka or (Phil) Foden…or Harry (Kane).”

Cole admitted that would be an “extraordinary” step while fellow pundit Andy Gray nodded and repeated him.

MORE EURO 2024 ENGLAND COVERAGE FROM F365

👉 England players ‘just need to grow some balls’ like Guehi when Klopp replaces Southgate

👉 Southgate in ‘huge WAG U-turn’ by letting England players see families ‘despite’ Denmark draw

👉 16 Conclusions on England drawing with Denmark: Southgate out, awful Alexander-Arnold, rubbish Rice

Trent the passing ‘passenger’

Cole added: “Trent (Alexander-Arnold) needs to come out of the midfield. Especially when you’re not playing well you can’t have a passenger.

“Trent’s a player that with the ball he’s got such artistry and can pick a pass.

“Just before he came off he hit an absolute worldie into Saka. If Saka brings it down and puts it in he’s done his job.”

A win over Slovenia on Tuesday will secure top spot for England and ensure they don’t meet hosts Germany in the last 16.