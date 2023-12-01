‘He doesn’t smile’ – Joe Cole doubts Salah ‘happiness’ at Liverpool amid Saudi interest

Joe Cole isn’t convinced Mohamed Salah is “happy” at Liverpool as reports continue to link the Egyptian with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Reds rejected a £150m bid for Salah in the summer transfer window from Al Ittihad with reports that the Saudi Pro League club could come back with a £200m offer.

However, the fresh offer never came as Liverpool insisted Salah was not for sale at any price, but speculation has since built that the Egypt international could want to leave at the end of the season.

Salah’s current Liverpool contract expires in the summer of 2025, and reports suggest the Reds could look to cash in on the forward in the summer rather than allow his deal to run out and lose him for nothing a year later.

But the 31-year-old continues to be a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and scored his 13th goal of the season in the 4-0 win over LASK in the Europa League on Thursday to take his Liverpool tally to 199 in all competitions.

But Cole says it’s hard to tell whether Salah is enjoying himself at Liverpool or whether he would rather be playing in the Saudi Pro League.

Asked by TNT Sports presenter Lynsey Hipgrave if the 31-year-old looks as “happy as he’s ever been” at Anfield, the former Liverpool player admitted to some doubt.

“He’s a bit of a poker player, isn’t he?” replied the pundit. “You don’t know whether he’s happy. He could score a worldie and he doesn’t smile. He keeps his cards close to his chest.

“The future, the years are passing by for him because he’s already a Liverpool great, there’s no doubt about that. I think the key situation will be does he wants to stay and really take this team?

“I feel there’s years ahead of him, I think he is going to be another five, six or seven years playing because of that professionalism and fitness and he doesn’t look like he’s letting up. He is still breezing past players.”

READ MORE: Liverpool enjoy themselves against carefree LASK as best news of the night comes from elsewhere