West Ham in talks to sign Leeds star as Daniel Farke makes transfer decision

West Ham have opened talks with Leeds to sign Joel Piroe, per reports, with the Hammers set to miss out on two alternative striker targets.

The Hammers are prioritising the addition of a new forward as they look to seal promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Piroe failed to score a single Premier League goal last season. However, he has an excellent record in the Championship, having scored 74 goals in 182 second-tier games during spells with Leeds and Swansea City.

According to TEAMtalk, Piroe was told by Leeds as early as January that he was not part of Daniel Farke’s plans.

The club’s stance on selling the striker has not changed and West Ham are beginning to show serious interest in bringing him to the London Stadium.

The report claims that the Hammers have ‘opened talks’ over a deal for Piroe, who Leeds value at over £15million. However, the Hammers are exploring a loan deal including an obligation to buy – if they win promotion back to the Premier League.

West Ham are willing to take on Piroe’s ‘substantial wages’ in full, which is a plus for Leeds.

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Joel Piroe keen on switch to West Ham

Leeds are said to be ‘willing’ to consider West Ham’s loan proposal, but the Whites would first need to activate the one-year extension option in Piroe’s contract, which currently has just 12 months remaining.

West Ham appear to have settled upon Piroe as their top target after ‘backing away from talks for AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott and Senegal international Bamba Dieng,’ the report adds.

For Piroe, a return to the Championship with West Ham could be the perfect way to reignite his career.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is well ahead of him in the pecking order at Leeds, as is Lukas Nmecha, so he’d find minutes hard to come by again if he stays at Elland Road.

Indeed, TEAMtalk add that Piroe is ‘open’ to the move to West Ham, so looks to be a strong chance of the deal happening in the near future.

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