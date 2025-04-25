Johan Cruyff: An incredibly cool footballer, a terribly uncool musician

There are few, if any, cooler footballers than Johan Cruyff in the history of the game.

You know his story by now: the prodigous talent who helped revolutionise football both as a player and a manager; the philosopher who could eloquently opine on anything from politics and religion to ancient Egypt and the art of Rembrandt; the f*cking rock and roll star who wouldn’t suffer fools gladly.

He’s the slick gunslinger who immortalised the No.14 shirt, the rebel who wore two stripes on his adidas shirts as he was sponsored by Puma, the avant-garde winger who embarrassed full-backs to such an extent he had a trick named in his honour and, for many Dutch youngsters in the 1960s, the footballing manifestation of The Beatles and Stones.

