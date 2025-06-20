Johan Cruyff’s best XI in football history doesn’t include Messi or Ronaldo

If there was ever a man who knew one or two things about football, it was Johan Cruyff – and his chosen best XI in the sport’s history certainly ruffled feathers.

The gifted player turned managerial genius is one of the iconic figures of the game having not only succeeded on the pitch but also revolutionised the game from the sidelines.

The architect of modern Barcelona, his style of football is just as prominent today as it was during his era and won La Liga on four occasions.

For the full article, please click here.