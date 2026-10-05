This is the end. The only end, my friend. This will be my last column for F365 of over 3000 since November 2000. To give you an idea of how long ago I started, my first piece was about Terry Venables helping Bryan Robson at Middlesbrough. Yes, that long.

It’s so long ago that you needed a special ‘reader’ to consume F365 offline because it was still a long time until broadband. The informational superhighway was available only on expensive dial-up or ISDN lines.

It was probably before some of you were even a tingle in your parents’ loins on your grandparents’ sofa.

But before I disappear like one of John Terry’s cartoon ape non-fungible tokens, I want to acknowledge all the good people I’ve worked alongside: Nick Miller, Daniel Storey, Philip Cornwall, Alan Tyers, Sheridan Bird, Matts Stead and Stanger, HoJo, Tarby, Dave T and many others too and of course Steve Anglesey, now editor at The New World. Fine men all.

It all began when Steve was editor, because I’d write off-the-wall missives about Glenn Hoddle evolving into pure white light and Alan Shearer joining the Newcastle folk group The High Level Ranters, built around quotes from songs by Steely Dan and Rush; he took a chance and decided this was an odd voice that should be heard more widely. I was given free reign to write whatever I wanted and that’s always been the case. It’s changed my life completely.

It was the year 2000. In those days F365’s offices were in a posh old Georgian house on Baker Street in London. It was like Apple Records in ‘69. When I came down from the north to talk turkey, I found the place in semi-chaos and a feeling that a new era was being created in front of my eyes. Being self-employed and familiar with running a business, I said “who’s paying for all this?” No one knew.

It was run entirely on vibes and they’d convinced the stock market it was worth hundreds of millions of pounds. This was the dot.com bubble. Danny Kelly would roam around looking beatific at this world he’d created (get well, big man). Steve was some flavour of genius who was unlike anyone I’d ever met. His brain seemed to work differently. He was a maverick in the best way. He still is.

I look back on those days of my ‘A Very Northern Mind ’column with affection. It was a special time to live through. A modern version of the radical underground free press of the late 60s. Of course. like that movement, it was unsustainable in this form and it sort of all fell apart for a few years and the operatmoved to South Africa. I wrote for free during that period.

But emboldened by a positive response to my writing, I embarked on what turned out to be a whole new trajectory of life. Other projects came along like football t-shirts, (remember Comical Ali, Kewel and the Gang and Rebrov Gives You Wings?) writing for The Daily Record (£1 a word!) and many others, as well as appearing on TV and radio. I started writing books and novels which number over 25 now and the stories may yet be adapted for TV. I even set up a publishing company. All because of F365.

We invented podcasts in about 2008 before such a thing was widely conceptualised – called Podball – where me, Alan and Sarah would write and enact surreal sketches like ‘How to stop Mark Viduka eating’ and I wore a younger man’s trousers. We were so far ahead of our time that nobody listened.

Me and Alan can’t remember who it was that created the PFM, the Proper Football Man, but it was one or both of us and it’s since passed into common parlance. Everyone knows what it means. We have mocked it so successfully that pundits and commentators hesitate to even use it anymore in its original context. Then we wrote Not The Euros 2008, which was perhaps mine and Alan’s greatest moment with Big Sam and Reidy drinking ever more obscure toxic fluids, at one point holed up in the Bangkok Hilton ventilation shaft with Miss North West Extruded Meats of the Year 1979. It was a different time.

Throughout this whole period, Sarah Winterburn has been first a writer and then – for more than a couple of decades – the editor, and made everything I wrote better. She became a good and true friend. I and others owe her such a debt of gratitude for years of removing or rewriting waffle, inserting asterisks, deleting semi-colons, brackets and hyphens, as well as saving me from libelling people. All done with the lightest of touches, a sense of humour, perspective and not a hint of ego. Now she stands on the deck of the good ship F365 as she sails towards the inevitable AI iceberg, a connection to the 90s and those radical early days. I’m not sure they know how lucky they are or have been.

It’s been over 17 years since we all met up in Las Vegas and lived in a house (next to Dean Martin’s old gaff) on the country club estate, tried to drink the town dry, and I ended up 35 grand in the hole and saw Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider performing 80s rock classics as semi-naked women shinned up and down what looked like diaphanous curtains. I also “abused the rope”. “You guys can really drink,” will be our epitaph.

After a quarter of a century you inevitably develop relationships with people in the media, too many to list in full. But a special mention to Kammy, Dannys B and K, Wrighty, Denno, John M, Darren, Steve, Steven, Rob, Lars, Jake, John R, Max, Berry, Jacqui, Juliette, Archie, David, Clive, Kelly, Lynsey, Adrian, Melissa, Mark, Pats M and N, Chris and everyone else past and present at 5Live. All these people and more helped with the book ‘Can We Have Our Football Back?’ or supported me with good vibes and selflessly offered help after my stroke when I couldn’t even speak. You quickly find out who the good guys are. It meant so much to me. If I never thanked you enough it was only because for months I was half-dead.

And as I ride off into the sunset or more likely, nuclear conflagration, I feel I should take a look at what I’m leaving and be in no doubt, I am leaving behind the whole sorry soul-sapping farce of the Premier League behind. One thing being old should give you is perspective. That perspective should allow you to sift the good from the bad. It isn’t always nostalgia to look back and think things were better. But it’s just objectively true of football. Of course you look back warmly on when you had your whole life ahead of you and you could still see your feet. But I’m clear-eyed about this. The mid to late 90s was a peak of football entertainment we’ve never seen since and won’t again under the current rules and culture.

I was born in 1961, first went to football in 1972, and life was really f*ckin’ hard in a million ways that would shock you if you’re 20. The good old days, let’s talk about the good old days. This was a time before supermarkets, your fizzy pop was driven around the street on a truck (the pop man), serious assault was an ever-present reality and I walked six miles to go to the Boro. Forget frost on the inside of the windows, spacehoppers and brown nylon underpants, here’s uncle Ernie to put his hands down your trousers with impunity and a teacher to beat you until you bled. It’s called character building, son. No Facebook meme for that is there?

As hard as it may be to believe, life is much better now in many ways, particularly if you are in any way a minority and even if you’re just sensitive, though a resurgent right wing threatens to take us backwards into the stupid dark. They’re nasty bigots and racists. Fight them, we’ve done it before. If you don’t, they will make all of our lives far worse.

I’ve lived for rock ‘n’ roll and for a time with the pedal firmly to the metal. Keen to live for pleasure and with a reckless disregard for money, responsibility and security. For years it served us well but I knew the day would come when I’d have to grow up and that day has finally come in my seventh decade. You don’t know what life has in store for you in the future, trust me, so don’t wait until tomorrow to do it; that would be my advice, for what it’s worth. Leave it all out on the pitch with nothing unsaid. You get nothing for not saying yes,

It seems clear to me that football in the Premier League is unsustainable now. It has to be closed down. Nothing is real. It can’t carry on like nothing has happened. The network of football is entirely affected, not least financially as rule-breaking money washes through football. Nothing is untainted. I’m glad I’m getting out just as the sh*t hits the fan. It’s been a sham for a decade and a half at least. It brings how the league is run into question. It’s all been an utterly worthless period. And didn’t we think that all along really? I know I didn’t see it because I’m especially perceptive but because it’s been right in front of us in block capital letters the whole time. If you didn’t see it, you were driving blind.

Great to catch cheating, less so to create the possibility that it could even happen. The league has welcomed bad actors into the league. Sleep with the devil and the devil will take you away. The effect has been to sour the entire sport from top to bottom and violate our passion. The only course now is to draw a line and invent a different model. If not, it’ll keep being a sham. Now I no longer have to write about it, I’ll be ignoring it where I can. Who needs such dishonest sh*t in your life?

Last season, though still with its occasional pleasures, was actually less fun than I can ever recall over 55 years. That is less a judgement of skill but more of entertainment. Result over performance has become the orthodoxy, as if entertainment is optional in the entertainment business.

Abolish the Premier League as a business and a concept. The league should revert to being the First Division because it is. Each team issued with equal funds, be community owned, TV revenue equally split and clubs banned from spending more. Let everyone compete with identical resources. Forget about being owned by nation states or hedge funds or any of that rubbish. Deflate the football economy to take out the leveraging of finance for success. You compete on the pitch, not on a spreadsheet. Too much to ask? Yeah, that’s why I’m turning off. It’s bullsh*t.

Aside from that, if you watch any games from the mid 90s it was more fun. It just was. It’s become more ugly, more officious, less skilful in some areas. Cheating has been normalised, it’s fussy, over-thought, over-coached, over-rated and frequently sh*te entertainment as every boring side slowly passes it across the back three, four times every five minutes. Get on with it, for God’s sake!!

They’ve complicated and neutered what was a simple, exciting game. I watch a lot of European football and have no hesitation in saying the Premier League is the least attractive, most inhibited, anal, least intellectual, tedious and frequently poor entertainment in Europe.

English football, footballers and managers are often held to a lower standard than foreigners and overrated but that lower standard is frequently held in higher regard. PL teams might sometimes be successful in Europe because of dominating resources (and cheating), especially in the Europa and Conference leagues but that’s a different thing to entertainment. It’s hopefully getting better this season. It’s a low bar.

I was almost embarrassingly spot on about VAR as many, not just me, told the enthusiasts who were so vicious in attacking us. It was obvious it would bring nothing but heartache and unfairness. Supporters are quieter now aren’t they? It makes football less attractive, has taken away much joy, neutered referees but has empowered nit-picking pricks. Is there a worse phrase than “of course, VAR will be taking a look”? The heart sinks. It has robbed us of so much and given so little. All to placate whiny managers and the attitudes of a noisy but stupid minority who still push their glasses up their nose and say “I think you’ll find offside is offside”. It’s obviously a net loss but we’re stuck with the mistake now because it feeds the media and the media pays the bills. How ridiculous that the sport is making itself worse,

Also during my tenure, the players have been made into rather character-free middle-distance athletes. Football was once populated by people who were unusual or funny, who had a hinterland. Look at Eric Cantona for example and how he was. Not now. They largely come out of the same money-obsessed mold. It’s not their fault. Social media has provided a platform for extremists and the stupid, cowed us into being a homogenous, amorphous mass, rounded off the interesting edges and made stars of the loudest, obnoxious mouths. And some people love it. Just look at the grotesque orange cretin in America. The revenge of the idiots. That someone doesn’t just royally tw*t the fetid bag of putrifaction shows the degree of moral decline.

I realise the game evolves and isn’t static. The game I grew up with in the 70s was, at times, unacceptably brutal for players but for fans it was often thrilling in a way unimaginable now. Watch the highlights of the 1970 FA cup final replay if you don’t believe me. Look at what you could’ve won.

Like stand-up comedy, everyone is a seven out of ten now. There are rarely tens or fours, nothing truly radical, as the game is broken on the back of being consistently average and that average being sold as great. It is ludicrously inflated. So when a truly great game comes along like PSG/Bayern last year, there are no superlatives left. All the adjectives are already inappropriately used up and commentators have no place to go. Super Sunday is rarely super and you have to check if it’s even Sunday. When you lose the highs and lows, the feeling goes away. Thanks Sky. And they’re still pretending it’s all valid and nothing has changed.

But it’s far from all bad. The growth of women in the game, on the pitch, touchline and studio, is especially really welcome. I campaigned for such a thing in 2004. I was pilloried. It felt a long way away from basic respect. There are still men who think negatively of it or just see it as a chance to have a quick wank, slaves to their libido and the one-eyed trouser snake but they’re being marginalised to the internet’s darker corners. Women’s football is a more pure game, often much more entertaining and full of unaffected joy. I hope it never mimics the men’s game on or off the pitch, though I fear it might. There have been some great times, England winning the Euros twice. That Chloe Kelly penalty. Oh!

As you go down the pyramid, the men’s game becomes better and more ‘real’ and of course VAR is absent, though attempts at the same anal style abound as managers think they can ape Pep Guardiola. Ironic that the old Fraudiola jibe was actually true. Creating the most expensive house out of bricks of gold isn’t the achievement that building it out of actual brick would be.

I’ve had a great time talking, if sometimes tangentially, about football all these years. As Danny Baker once said, “It’s just football, you can say what you like.” And I have. Hopefully it was diverting for at least some people.

Incredibly, I’ve been nominated for football and sports writer of the year twice. Those nominations finally wiped away the imposter syndrome, as did Martin Tyler saying he was a fan of my work.

I shall miss writing about football. As the culture moves towards the inevitable AI cliff edge, everything being funded by advertising to keep it free has, I think, gone as far as it can go. As you’ll know, many websites are all but unusable because of the myriad of ads, pop-ups and videos loading. Reach sites are especially guilty. Things have to be paid for or the quality, long term, will inevitably suffer, and working for free or a pittance isn’t compatible with quality. Content creators, this is your final call.

Is the advertising even actually effective? Is it worth paying for? Who wants to be associated with something made worthless by cheating. An exhibition league. The industry is eating itself and it feels like the meal is almost finished. The lack of TV advertising during games, further proof. There’s got to be a better way, probably aligned to the old values of you pay for what you get. It’s the internet model that is weird. Paying for what you consume makes the world go around and is entirely normal. We need to accept that and get off this model’s escalator.

Thanks to all at F365 who were especially kind to me when I had my stroke (about which there is an ongoing medical negligence lawsuit you may eventually hear about); myself and Dawn will always be grateful for that kindness. I know it made her feel less alone as she read out to me the myriad best wishes from readers I didn’t even know as I lay in intensive care, unable to speak. Thank you. Yours was emotional feedback on a timeless wavelength.

Things will go on and you’ll soon forget I even annoyed you every week, just another voice gone from the churn. Now I’m free at last from the cynics and ad hominem critics who made up sh*t about me to assuage their own sense of pointless vacuity. Such people are energy vampires. The blind tribalism sickens, as does the way it’s provoked and utilised by bad faith owners.

But thanks to all the intelligent, funny, witty people who have written to me over the years. Sometimes those voices get drowned out because the snide nastiness is so loud but they’re always there and I take solace in that fact.

I don’t think football can go on like it has in the last few years, regardless of the rule-breaking. Everyone is rich but everyone is in debt. It’s crazy and ultimately unsustainable. The transfer spend unhinged. As soon as one club refuses to pay the losses, the way the finances of transfers are structured, the knock-ons could mean the whole edifice falls over. All these transfers are not making anything more entertaining and just exist to justify recruitment executives at clubs who wouldn’t even have a job if they didn’t keep recommending players like real life is a game on a computer. It’s obvious, isn’t it?

The lack of patience in players or managers and short-termism does no one any credit, likewise the obsession with transfers being the answer to whatever issue; it rarely is, as proved by the fact there’s the same thirst for transfers in the next window. I really hate the commodification of players. And it is set to get worse. I remember Jimmy Hill once saying years ago that “every fan thinks the team is always two transfers from success”. So perhaps it’s not so new.

I’ve managed to survive my entire life since leaving college, age 21, by working for myself. That’s 44 years! Sarah is actually the closest thing I’ve ever had to a boss. But I’m no businessman and I never wanted to be some floppy-haired, shiny-shoed, thrusting entrepreneur, wear a suit or to create a business empire. Just keeping my own timetable, having no appointments but a lot of time to write and to play records was the aim, and I think I’ve largely achieved that.

People boasting “I work hard for my money” (usually those paying VAT on school fees) get it wrong, don’t they?. Not working hard is surely the aim. And it’s something to celebrate. But then, I’m football’s Steve Hillage (ask yer grandparents) and materialism has only so many attractions for me as I age. Life’s taught me that you can’t buy the important things.

I once stood on a ridge on the edge of Joshua Tree, long sun-bleached hair streaming in the wind, filling up the car, looking out at the High Desert, feeling small and insignificant in such a vast timeless land. It put everything in perspective and when I faced death, I knew I was gone in just a blink of the cosmic eye and that I didn’t and hadn’t ever mattered and that life was just a phase, Remember that, it’s all just a phase.

I shall still be on DJTees.com selling t-shirts, both football and music. You can still buy a ‘1% said Frank Lampard’ shirt – remember that? Seems appropriate again now, funnily enough. I write regular blogs too. So maybe I’ll see you there or if you happen to be in Montrose on match days.

Try to mold a new reality, closer to the heart.

Let your soul and spirit fly into the mystic.

So long…it’s been emotional. The final whistle has blown…and it’s finished 1-0 to the Boro. Hickton (pen)