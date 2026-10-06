The John Nicholson farewell and appreciation Mailbox

We had a lot of love for John Nicholson after his final column for F365. We thought he deserved his own Mailbox.

Keep the mails coming to theeditor@football365.com

Farewell John Nicholson

So sad to read he’s going: hope he has a long and happy semiretirement. Feels so strange! You always think the stalwarts are going to be forever. But in a lot of the important ways he is.

Tim

…He once wrote a column about him or one of his bandmates shagging a lass who had a tattoo of a spider crawling out of her bum. Another time he wrote about how awesome it was that a girl in the university dorms took a piss in the sink in her room, post coitus. And then there was “Lerrus see your p*bes Winty!”. Circa 2005 or 2006.

I remember reading those and thinking WTAF. Also thinking, this is raw, edgy, novel content, generally disconnected from football, that no one else seems to carry. Which made me appreciate F365 more. It’s not just about the footy, or the world of footy (players, coaches, media, owners, etc) but about the world of the fans and people who support footy. Football used to be this idea which existed only in the minds of fans. Nicholson understood this world and inhabited it.

John, Thanks for the words and the writing, the nostalgia, the education about the old days and the humour. PFM, for me Clive, is a seminal piece of football fandom now, created and existing in the world of F365 readers. As they fireball Reidy’s latest concoction of Brasso, leftover dill juice and Transnistrian moonshine while taking an upper decker in the local constabulary’s WC.

Good Luck!

Rano

…Fare thee well Johnny.

I can’t say I always agreed with Johnny Nic but when I first started reading F365 approximately a billion years ago, his articles about his adventures in the US were always highly entertaining and I’ve always appreciated the passion.

Keep on rocking, you sanctimonious arse.

Alan

…Just a quick missive to say an enormously fond and cheerfully sad farewell to John Nicholson’s contributions to F365. I started reading his columns while still at uni in the early oughts and still love them now at 47, and they shall be missed.

A Very Northern Mind was marvellous, and he’s always been somewhere between the Lester Bangs and Hunter Thompson of football journalism. His clear eyed rage at the bullshit of modern football is always such a refreshing antidote to Sky telly slickness, and he’s also the only writer to sneak in a Mother Love Bone reference in to a column about the fitba drama of the moment.

The very best of health and wishes to you, sir, you never failed to entertain in 25+ years. Buy his books, folks, they’re great. Raising a glass of Lagavulin to you tonight, big yin. All the best.

Alistair Gilmour, Glasgow

…Goodbye Johnny Nic. I’ve probably disagreed with 80% of your output over the last 30 years, but I always read you anyway because you write well and you made me laugh. Also, like you, I come from a generation that understands you can disagree with someone without thinking they’re basically Hitler. Thanks for everything and best of luck with whatever you’re doing next.

Matt Pitt

PS – You’re right about VAR

…Bon voyage Johnny Nic and sincere gratitude for your skill & eminent wit – you’ve been a constant source of joy, spirit & defiance.

Thanks man.

Have fun and big up yourself.

James Hendry

…All the best to Johnny Nic with future endeavours. Your arrival as a writer on the site probably roughly coincided with the first time that a Uni mate of mine introduced me to F365 and, over the years, I’d reckon I’ve read and enjoyed about 99% of your contributions. You’ve been a mainstay of my adult life, and as I sit here I think I’m older now than you were when you started writing here, which suddenly makes me feel very, very old!

I’ve not always agreed with your opinions, but they were never anything short of entertaining and wonderfully written. I’ve probably nodded along in agreement more often than not, especially when the subject matter boiled the piss of all the right people – with your earlier adoption of some of the more fiercely held anti-VAR views representing a significant overlap with own.

“Not The Euros 2008” remains one of my very favourite ever series on this great site. The tales of Las Vegas debauchery from your earlier days writing for the site were both harrowing and hilarious. I hope those years haven’t taken too much toll on your body and recovery from the issues of a few years ago is going okay.

I don’t think it’s a secret that JN’s love affair with the top level of English football has run its course and I can understand that view – especially from those old enough that they truly fell for the game long before the razzamatazz and filthy coin of the Sky era took the sport in a very different direction from its roots.

Watching and writing about football is a dream job for many, but it must be heartbreaking to have to do it when all the while you’re just longing for the “progress” to stop so you can have your football back. That pain came through so strongly over the articles in recent years.

It’s satisfying to hear that the late 90s were the best era. Those were my truly formative years and it’s easy to assume that it’s just misty-eyed nostalgia for my youth and young manhood. Shearer, Zola, Bergkamp, Cantona, Le Tissier. The blood and thunder of a United-Arsenal title decider. David Ginola in that Newcastle kit. Hmmm. Isn’t it? Spurs were still Spurs, of course.

I wish you a long and enjoyable retirement with Dawn and hope you’re able to get along to some proper football, while the rest of us continue get mugged off by the Premier League!

Chris Bridgeman, Kingston upon Thames

…I just wanted to get in touch to ask that you pass on my best wishes with whatever comes next to John Nicholson.

I think I started reading Football365 during my GCSE IT lessons at some point around 2001. John’s column (and the site) felt like the first place I could find news and views that I felt was written for me and not the stuffy papers my parents read. I think I have probably read most of John’s columns since then. He was, and continues to be, a breath of fresh air and while I didn’t always agree with everything he said, it was always good fun to read.

Nick, Stretford boy in exile

…Hope you were paid £1 a word for your beautiful goodbye this morning. Thanks for entertaining me over the last quarter of a century or so.

Enjoy the next chapter.

Bill (Aberdeenshire)

…Yeah I still read from my work laptop from time to time…

You’re a legend John, thanks for all the alternative viewpoints and thought provoking articles.

You’ve done your bit John, and then some. All the very best in everything and maximum respect

That Fat Man

…Marina leaving the Guardian and Johnny leaving 365 in the space of a week…it’s getting late isn’t it?

Man did I hate Johnny when I was 25 in 2003 and he called out Chelsea for becoming Chelski. He was right, of course. But I’ve had a blast with it anyway. Call it a draw.

But I loved it when he threw Springsteen, Zevon…or even Nils Lofgren references (“are you mellow inside, can you take it through the night?”) into his columns. I’ve bought t-shirts of all three of those off DJTees for me and my Dad.

As influential to me in my consumption of football as Baker & Kelly…go well Johnny.

Go well.

All the best

Lawrence in Muswell Hill