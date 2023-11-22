John Nicholson had a stroke and he still wrote a column because football…

‘Am f**ked but won’t be forever’ was the message from John Nicholson from a hospital bed in Scotland after he suffered a massive stroke.

It’s a typically Johnny response to an awful setback but nothing can keep a good man down.

He has been part of the Football365 family for over 20 years and we love him dearly; he has been at the heart of us being pinko virtue-signallers who absolutely will not Stick to the Football.

Johnny has always reminded us that football is the most important of the least important things.

Ever the professional, he has used Bard to help him write a column about one of his great loves: international football.

The first thing you need to know about having a stroke is that you need to surrender to it completely. You are not special.

It has taken hours to write this.

The fact is, football remains at the heart of everything. Especially Scottish football.

It wasn’t long before I had staff listening to Scotland v Norway. It’s amazing how football draws people to you.

“What’s the score?”

“Three-three.”

In the realm of sports, few spectacles evoke the same level of passion, intrigue and sheer drama as football internationals. These clashes between nations, often steeped in history and rivalry, transcend the mere confines of the game, transforming into cultural touchstones that unite and ignite the hearts of supporters worldwide.

The allure of football internationals lies in their unique blend of sporting excellence, national pride and global camaraderie. On the pitch, the world’s finest players don their national jerseys, their individual talents converging to represent their nation’s aspirations. The stakes are amplified, the intensity elevated, and the emotions run deeper than in any club competition.

Beyond the technical aspects of the game, football internationals embody the very essence of national identity. They serve as a platform for each country to showcase its sporting prowess, its cultural heritage and its unwavering spirit. The roar of the crowd, the symphony of national anthems, and the eruption of joy upon a goal-scoring triumph are all testaments to the profound connection between football and national identity.

The global nature of football internationals further adds to their appeal. These matches transcend geographical boundaries, bringing together fans from diverse backgrounds and cultures, united by their shared love for the beautiful game. The sight of supporters from opposing nations cheering each other’s displays of artistry is a testament to football’s unifying power.

The popularity of football internationals is further evidenced by the astronomical television viewership figures they command. Major tournaments, such as the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship, regularly attract billions of viewers worldwide, transforming living rooms into global arenas of shared passion.

Despite the undeniable popularity of club football, with its glamorous stars and lucrative contracts, football internationals retain a special place in the hearts of fans. They represent the purest form of the sport, stripped of commercial considerations and fuelled by the raw emotions of national pride.

However, the enduring allure of football internationals is not without its challenges. The increasing demands on players, coupled with the congested international calendar, has raised concerns about player welfare and the potential for burnout. Additionally, the rise of club football’s financial clout has led to debates about the allocation of power between clubs and national teams.

Despite these challenges, the future of football internationals remains bright. The sport’s global reach and its ability to connect people from all walks of life ensure its continued prominence. As technology advances and communication becomes more seamless, the global football community will only grow stronger, further solidifying the enduring allure of football internationals.

In the grand tapestry of sport, football internationals stand as vibrant threads, woven into the fabric of global culture. They represent a testament to the power of sport to transcend boundaries, unite nations and ignite the passions of millions.

As the world continues to embrace the beautiful game, football internationals will remain a cornerstone of sporting spectacle, a symbol of national pride, and a source of unadulterated joy for fans worldwide.