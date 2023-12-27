Football365 columnist John Nicholson suffered a massive stroke in November and is still in a hospital bed in Scotland.

But VAR is incensing him so much that he had to write a little something. And this time it’s pure Johnny after he used Bard to help him last month.

Our love as ever goes out to the man who has been at the heart of Football365 for over 20 years.

I’m back, back, back thanks for all your support; you’ve no idea how important it has been.

We return with VAR, as ever. In its half-season review the Guardian asked people who run club blogs whether VAR should be ‘binned or tweaked’. Almost all wanted to bin it.

Those who didn’t thought it should be used sparingly. In other words, fans do not want it, but it doesn’t matter. Football has proven it can do without us at this level during Covid; we do not matter. What more proves this than PGMOL bringing in an additional refereeing layer that no-one wants, that paying customers actively reject and that does not work in a fair way.

And now referees from countries which don’t have VAR will not be allowed to work UEFA or FIFA tournaments.

This is a complete takeover of the game, which cannot be resisted except by vacating the grounds. Economically it makes little difference but it will be embarrassing if game after game is played out to one man and their dog.

If the powers-that-be think it is ‘the best league in the world’ then prove it; get rid of this widely unwanted system.

It’s all we can do. Bring the game down in order to bring VAR down. You know ‘tweaking’ is pointless.

Kill it. Kill it now.

