Man City defender admits lack of minutes under Pep ‘frustrating’ despite international importance

John Stones has been a mainstay in the England national team for a number of years, though that hasn’t always been the case at club level.

This season, Stones has been at the wrong end of what Fantasy Premier League managers call ‘Pep Roulette’, in other words, a victim of Pep Guardiola’s constant rotation of his team.

Stones is regularly in and out of the Spaniard’s lineups, with defenders Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol all options for the Manchester City boss.

Stones, 30, captained England for the first time in their defeat to Greece on Thursday, showing his maturity and the trust interim boss Lee Carsley has put on him, admitting it is frustrating being so heavily rotated at club level.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City: Romano drops ‘final Guardiola decision’ claim after ‘big blow’ amid ‘sabbatical’ reveal

👉 Man City: ‘Three’ APT ‘wins’ to allow ‘immediate’ £60m deals ‘agreement’ amid PL ‘black mark’

👉 Manchester City transfer cheat code: Man Utd among those fleeced for £282m during Pep reign

He said: “I’ve been in this position before, where you are in and out and don’t really get a run of games, but you still know how important you are and you know not to get frustrated and to be there for the team. That’s what I’ve done and I’ve had a positive effect from the bench and when I have started as well.”

Stones’ has taken his game to new heights in recent seasons, showcasing his versatility, putting in performances while playing in midfield.

Stones continued: “I’m in a positive mindset and I think that is really important because at times like these, more inexperienced players can maybe get frustrated and that has a bad effect when called upon. It means you’re not ready, you’re not in that positive frame of mind.”

“It’s always frustrating when you want to play and I am always going to say I wish I could start every game but it is a long season and there are a lot of important games coming up. I’ve learnt over the years to put my personal problems or feelings to one side and be there for the team.”

Stones signed for City in 2016 for £47.5m, making him the second most expensive defender at the time, and has huge faith in boss Guardiola, despite not playing as much as he wants.

“I have been with Pep for nine seasons now and he knows all my qualities, all my weaknesses, and it is not about trying to impress him or prove anything to him. At the end of the day, it is out of my hands and I put a lot of trust in the club.”