One of the Premier League’s greatest ever defenders is open to joining Liverpool and he’s an ‘especially attractive’ option for Andoni Iraola who has requested a new signing at the back.

Most of the transfer headlines at Liverpool right now revolve around the wing positions. The Reds are going all out for Bradley Barcola, and the PSG ace is open to moving to Anfield if Liverpool and PSG strike a club-to-club agreement.

However, it’s not gone unnoticed by new boss Iraola how thin Liverpool are at the back.

At right-back, there’s Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley. The former is more of a wing-back, and the latter is injured.

At centre-back, Virgil van Dijk is in his mid-30s, Joe Gomez is injury-prone, Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet are young and inexperienced.

At left-back Milos Kerkez is the undisputed number one at left-back, with his primary back-up, Kostas Tsimikas, a rather underwhelming option.

Accordingly, and with Gomez already picking up an injury in pre-season, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news of Iraola demanding FSG provide him with a new defender.

Two options are coming under consideration right now – John Stones and Ezri Konsa. Of the two, it’s Stones who is viewed as the ‘especially attractive’ option, per the report.

Liverpool considering signing John Stones, but competition fierce

Stones left Manchester City via free agency on June 30, though at the World Cup, he provided a timely reminder of the elite level he operates at when fit.

During his decade-long stint at the Etihad, Stones helped City become the dominant force in England, lifting six Premier League titles along the way.

However, the fact he only made 180 appearances out of a possible 380 in that span highlights the gamble Liverpool would be taking. Like Gomez, Stones is injury-prone.

TEAMtalk stressed the veteran centre-back is ‘open’ to discussing a switch to Anfield, though as you might expect given the potential coup that’s to be had here, competition is fierce.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Transfer rumour ranking: Liverpool leading Barcola race despite obvious stumbling block

* Liverpool eye Everton star as Barcola alternative as target ‘wants to join’ another club

* PSG forward’s camp pushing transfer to Liverpool – it’s NOT Bradley Barcola

The piece’s author, Graeme Bailey, stated Arsenal and Chelsea have held conversations with the player’s camp already.

That piece of information was subsequently echoed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano when taking to X.

On Monday afternoon, he wrote: ‘Inter and Juventus are both in talks with John Stones’ camp over potential free transfer.

‘Negotiations are taking place this week with Stones open to Italy as next destination.

‘Chelsea and Arsenal made approaches too; up to Stones.’

If Liverpool are to bring one of the Premier League’s greatest ever defenders on board, they’ll have to act both quickly and decisively.