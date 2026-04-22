John Terry, BlueCo approach and brutal response revealed after Chelsea sack Rosenior

John Terry “wanted to” take over at Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Liam Rosenior.

Chelsea ‘parted company’ with the former Hull City and Strasbourg boss after losing five consecutive Premier League games without scoring a goal.

With Chelsea now seven points off Liverpool and Champions League qualification in fifth, and with the FA Cup semi-final with Leeds coming on Sunday, Calum McFarlane will return for a second interim stint of the season.

READ MORE: Ten reasons why Chelsea have sacked Liam Rosenior: ‘Aura’, Lampard, rebellion…

Andoni Iraola has emerged as a ‘leading candidate’ among ten BlueCo options to take over at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

But talkSPORT’s Andy Jacobs has revealed that legendary former captain Terry made clear his desire to take the reins until then and was given short shrift by the Blues hierarchy.

Jacobs said: “I’ve been told John Terry wanted to [take over until the end of the season], but they didn’t want him. And they told him in no uncertain terms that he will never, ever get the job.”

Terry has already revealed his frustration at being overlooked for the interim role after McFarlane took charge following the sacking of Enzo Maresca in January.

Terry said: “Not annoyed, probably more frustrated, because I was certainly part of that under‑21s group that went over.

“So even if I didn’t take the team … Calum took the team, did really well, got a result out of the [Manchester City] game. I feel like I should have been part of that.

“Now listen, people have got to make decisions. I love it when people make decisions and they go ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Clearly the ownership, or whoever made those decisions – the sporting directors – have gone ‘no’ not to include me, for whatever reason. I don’t know why.”

In their statement announcing the sacking of Rosenior, Chelsea confirmed they ‘will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment’.

The Chelsea statement read: