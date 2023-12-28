John Terry reckons Alfie Gilchrist has what it takes to break into the first team at Chelsea.

Chelsea legend John Terry was a big fan of Alfie Gilchrist’s brief debut for the Blues on Wednesday, as the former centre-back shared a video clip illustrating the academy graduate’s commitment to the cause.

Gilchrist played the final few minutes of Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday having been on the substitutes bench on seven occasions this season.

The 20-year-old celebrated wildly at the final whistle and was seen displaying his dedication to the Blues just before, closing down one of the Palace players and attempting to block a clearance with his head.

One Instagram user shared the clip, writing: ‘Is that Alfie or JT? Love the passion’, before Terry shared it to his Instagram story.

The legendary Blues captain added the caption: ‘I f***ing love this’, with a blue heart, a football emoji, and a fist bump.

Speaking at a fans’ Q&A session earlier this year, Terry was asked which academy player had the best chance of making the first team.

Terry responded: “Alfie Gilchrist is a really, really good player.

“He’s got an unbelievable attitude, he’s been at the club since the age of eight. He performs so well on a daily basis and does everything right.

“I think he’s got a good chance. We spoke about the young players going on loan – I think Alfie’s next step is to go on loan next season, and then we will see how he does.

“I’m expecting big things from Alfie. I expect to see him play a game or two this season, we’ll have to see how the season goes on.”

READ MORE: Chelsea MOTM evokes Tuchel heyday as Pochettino hamstrung by vertically challenged Blues

Gilchrist joined Chelsea at U9s level before rejoining the club after two years in the youth system of Queens Park Rangers.

Explaining his playing style in September, Gilchrist told Chelsea’s website: “Even when I don’t have the armband, I feel my responsibility to help people out, talking, communicating, which helps my game as well.

“If I have my midfielder slightly across, he’s not going to play the ball and it makes my life easier. It keeps you concentrated as well.

“I see myself as a brave defender who likes to put my body in the way, a good communicator, a leader, and also tidy on the ball, trying to start attacks.”