Chelsea legend John Terry has made a Premier League title prediction and has issued a verdict on current holders Arsenal.

A major spanner has been thrown into the Premier League title race, with Man City potentially facing a huge points deduction and other sanctions after being found guilty of almost all of their FFP charges.

Man City currently sit top of the Premier League after winning their first five games, while holders Arsenal are three points adrift after losing 3-0 to Brighton.

Arsenal remain the favourites to retain the Premier League title, partly because Chelsea look weaker than most imagined they would after being tipped to challenge during pre-season.

And Terry cannot look past Arsenal for the Premier League title this season, while he has revealed what will happen with Chelsea.

“Unfortuntely, it’s going to be Arsenal,” Terry said on his TikTok page about the Premier League title race.

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“We [Chelsea] had a good start and we gave you guys [Arsenal] a good game actually.

“Since that game we’ve been hit and miss to be honest and I think that’s going to be our season.

“But I’m still hopeful of top four, I still think we’re a couple of years away from competing for the Premier League.

“I said a little while ago that you guys [Arsenal] have got an opportunity now to go and dominate the Premier League.”

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“It hurts me to say…”

Terry has also explained why he has gone strong with his verdict on Arsenal winning the Premier League this season.

“I just think you guys [Arsenal] have got everything at the minute,” Terry added.

“It’s not ideal. I think Chelsea have always had a team that is really solid from the back, players in the team that are capable of scoring, and Arsenal look everything of that.

“They’re very solid and also, what I love about them at the minute, really aggressive, players that are up for the fight.

“Once you win that battle you can then dominate the ball and Arsenal have always been capable of doing that.

“So unfortunately, it hurts me to say, Arsenal are clear favourites [for the title].”

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