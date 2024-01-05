‘Joke’ – Chelsea slammed for ‘having no idea what they’re doing’ with Pochettino urged to keep player

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has slammed the club’s reported decision to listen to offers for Conor Gallagher this month.

Gallagher has been linked with a move to Tottenham as the Blues look to balance the books.

As a graduate of their youth academy, the England midfielder would be classed as pure profit if sold.

Reports of Chelsea listening to offers for their vice-captain – who is essentially club captain due to Reece James’ injuries – have understandably annoyed many fans.

And former player Petit has said he thought rumours of Gallagher leaving were “a joke” and believes the Blues will lose more of their “identity” if it comes to fruition.

READ MORE: Premier League five-year net spend table as January transfer window opens

“I understand Chelsea’s frustration with Gallagher potentially going to Tottenham,” the Frenchman told DAZN Bet. “And you know what, I was surprised to read that in the newspapers, I thought to myself, ‘Is it a joke? What’s the point, after asking him to come back from Crystal Palace?’

“He was enjoying his life over there, his game over there, he was becoming a different player, and they asked him to come back to the club.

“They bought thousands of players and now because they need money, they’re going to sell probably one of their best players, and an English player on top of it.

“I think they don’t learn from their mistakes because it happened with Mason Mount. So what is the point?

“I mean, it’s very important for the supporters to get some English players in the team. For me, identity is very important.

“If you want to sell Gallagher because you spent more than £1billion on transfers in one year, then you have no idea what you are doing in the club. But on top of it, you are going to sell to Tottenham, your neighbours, one of the biggest rivals in the Premier League? Come on guys!

“Is anyone advising Boehly sometimes because I don’t know what’s going on in this club?

“They should keep Gallagher. Obviously, they want to sell players, they have a lot of players to sell in the dressing room.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has also criticised Chelsea’s reported stance, claiming that it shows how much of a “mess” they are in.

“Gallagher has been Chelsea’s best player this season along with Cole Palmer, this just shows what a mess the new ownership have made at the club,” Carragher said on X.

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Chelsea ‘need £160m for Toney’ as Arsenal ‘approach’ Everton star