Jon Champion aimed a brutal, very funny dig at Thiago Silva on ITV commentary for Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday, on the back of his wife’s controversial social media post.

Chelsea put in their performance of the season to triumph over Villa in the FA Cup fourth round replay at Villa Park, with goals from Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez relieving the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Consecutive defeats to Liverpool and Wolves in the Premier League had led to increased scrutiny on the Argentinian, and motivated Silva’s wife Belle to call for his head with a post on X.

‘It’s time for change. If you wait any longer it will be too late,’ she wrote.

Apparently taking on board her wisdom, Pochettino dropped Silva to the bench and that switch, which resulted in a marked improvement, led Champion to deliver quite the jibe at the Silvas.

“Something needs to change?’ He said during the match coverage. “Well, maybe they found the thing. Drop her husband.”

After talks between Pochettino and Thiago, Belle blamed her ‘outburst’ on being ‘passionate’ and ‘saddened by defeats’, insisting all she wants is a ‘winning Chelsea team’.

Pochettino was spiky in response to a question about Silva being dropped to the bench.

The Chelsea boss was questioned on his decision to drop Silva to the bench in place of Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, to which he responded with some annoyance.

“Why the question?,” he told ITV’s Gabriel Clarke pre-match. “I am professional and a coach and I always pick my players because of performance and balance.

“I think I understand the question but I want to be calm because I need to be professional and I always make my decisions because of the professional side.”

When questioned again he added: “My answer was clear, no?”