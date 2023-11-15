Report: Newcastle to battle Man Utd for £20m defender with Howe desperate for ‘reinforcements’

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah is one of two centre-backs on Newcastle United’s wishlist ahead of the winter transfer window, according to reports.

Eddie Howe is expected to improve his squad in January, though the signing of a new central midfielder with Sandro Tonali suspended until next August is believed to be his priority.

The Magpies are said to be looking at former Wolves captain Ruben Neves, who currently plays for Al-Hilal, who are also owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Many expected Howe to sign another centre-back after landing Sven Botman from Lille last summer, but Fabian Schar’s form has been excellent under the former Bournemouth boss.

Botman has missed most of this season through injury and while Jamaal Lascelles hasn’t exactly been bad in Howe’s defence, being forced to play him in the Premier League and Champions League is quite alarming.

Newcastle have the funds to buy anyone in world football but are unable to flex their financial muscles because of financial fair play regulations.

Leverkusen defender Tah is one player they are believed to be looking at and he is expected to cost a very respectable £20million, according to the Sun.

With Botman and Dan Burn out, Howe is looking for ‘defensive reinforcements’, it is claimed in the report.

Manchester United and West Ham are also interested in signing the German centre-back with Leverkusen ‘very reluctant’ to lose him.

However, with a year-and-a-half left on his contract, the Bundesliga club could be forced to cash in on Tah either in the winter or summer window next year.

The 19-cap Germany international has played for Leverkusen and is a crucial player in Xabi Alonso’s impressive system.

This season, Alonso’s side are unbeaten in the Bundesliga – dropping points in one of their 11 matches so far – and flawless in the Europa League.

Another centre-back Newcastle are looking at is Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande.

This is referred to in a report by Danish outlet Tipsbladet, which says the British media are reporting interest from the Geordies, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The focus of the report is on the potential ‘large’ transfer from Sporting that could land FC Midtjylland a nice transfer windfall.

As things stand, Midtjylland will make 95 million kroner, which is in the region of £7million.

