Davide Frattesi and Curtis Jones with the Nottingham Forest and Inter badges

Inter Milan have expressed interest in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones after agreeing to sell Davide Frattesi to Nottingham Forest, according to reports.

Forest have been locked in talks with Inter over a deal to sign Frattesi before the January transfer window closes on Monday night.

Curtis Jones transfer: Key points

Inter exploring a move for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones

Interest comes amid Inter, Forest negotiations for Davide Frattesi

Jones is a potential replacement; talks over a loan with an option to buy, per Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool not actively looking to sell players before January window closes

This has prompted the Italian club to search for replacements, and Liverpool midfielder Jones has popped up on their radar.

It would be a surprising move and one that makes little sense for the Reds, who already lack sufficient depth across the pitch.

There have also been rumours that Andy Robertson could join Tottenham Hotspur, which would leave Arne Slot significantly short at left-back, although he has not pressed the panic button despite his two best right-backs, Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, suffering serious injuries.

So, honestly, who knows what Slot is thinking at this point.

Jones has played a key role for Liverpool this season, particularly in recent months as Alexis Mac Allister has struggled.

The 25-year-old has featured 29 times in total in 2025/26 but has only registered one assist and is yet to score.

He divides opinion among the Liverpool fan base, with some seemingly not rating him at all, while others would view his sale as a very poor piece of business.

There is no word on how much Jones would cost if the Premier League champions were to sell him, but it has been reported that Inter are discussing a loan deal with an option to buy.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

* Salah replacing Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia in doubt as Liverpool legend ‘doesn’t fit’ transfer policy

* Liverpool v Newcastle predictions: An excellent value pick found at Anfield

* Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool manager return sees shocking ‘true colours’ emerge

Romano confirms Inter, Liverpool transfer negotiations

Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday evening that talks are ongoing between Inter and Liverpool.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Inter are in direct club to club talks with Liverpool for Curtis Jones on loan deal with buy option clause.

‘Negotiations ongoing but linked to Davide Frattesi exit with #NFFC waiting for an answer.

‘Inter and Liverpool, discussing today.’

As Romano said, Inter’s interest in Jones comes amid negotiations with Forest over the sale of Frattesi.

Jones to Inter domino from Nottm Forest transfer talks

It has been reported that Forest and the Nerazzurri are in talks, and Sky Sports say there is now an ‘agreement in place’.

Forest are set to sign Frattesi on loan with an option to buy for over £34m.

There is no ‘green light’ yet, however, as Inter will not sell until they have a replacement lined up, with Jones currently top of their shortlist.

The report from Anton Toloui said:

Nottingham Forest have an agreement in place with Inter for midfielder Davide Frattesi. The deal is for a loan with an option to buy for £34.6m. However, it is dependent on Inter finding a replacement and the willingness of the player. Forest are still waiting for his greenlight. Inter want to sign Liverpool’s Curtis Jones as a replacement, Sky in Italy are reporting. Sky Sports News understands that letting players go is not on Liverpool’s agenda before the deadline.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Tottenham v Man City, Liverpool, Tammy Abraham, Michael Carrick, Gary O’Neil