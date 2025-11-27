Curtis Jones admits Liverpool are “in the sh*t” and has frustrated Jamie Carragher for failing to lead by example after delivering a call to arms to his teammates as the pundit again questioned why Mohamed Salah isn’t fronting up to the media.

Liverpool fell to there ninth defeat in 12 games on Wednesday, their worst run since 1954, with the 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven at Anfield a new nadir for the Reds in a harrowing stretch after they walked to the Premier League title last term.

Carragher hit out at Salah, Virgil van Dijk and the Liverpool players those legends have “carried” through the good times as he admits Arne Slot’s position could soon be “untenable”.

And Jones cut a similarly angry figure after the game on Wednesday, insisting what he and his teammates are producing is “unacceptable”.

“I don’t have the answers,” he said. “I’m the same as everybody else. Just unacceptable if I’m honest. I don’t even have the words. I’m past being angry and sad. I’m at the point now where I don’t even at the words.

“It’s hard to actually find the words. I’m playing from a player and a fan, and I’m seeing it like this.

“For a long, long time, I haven’t experienced a team playing this bad and results like this, but at the end of the day we’ve still got that badge on our chest.

“So until that badge goes, we’re always gonna fight and try to get this team back to where it needs to be and show the whole world why Liverpool is the best team in the world.

“But as of now, yeah, we’re in the s*** and it needs to change.”

Jones then insisted they should “just go and smash someone” as it “starts with just being a man out there”.

He added: “It starts with just being a man out there and just wanting to tackle someone and just be a dog out there.

“It’s not always the fact that we’ve got these lads that are nice on the ball that, you know, we just play and play and play.

“Just go and smash someone. Coming from me as well. I’m not saying that the other lads have to go and do it because I’m the same.

“I’m the exact the same about that you know. The lads are looking at me as well saying, ‘Go on then, smash someone’.”

Having urged Salah to come forward after the Nottingham Forest defeat and speak to the media, as he did when gunning for a new contract, Carragher again questioned his absence from media duties.

And the Reds legend then asked Jones “who’s stopping you?” from charging around the pitch and putting a tackle in.

“Curtis Jones is a passionate player, he’s hurting right now and given an interview that’s going to go everywhere,” Carragher said in response.

“I’d love to have seen Mo Salah speaking there, rather than Curtis Jones coming out.

“When he says ‘we need put a tackle in, we need to get closer to the ball’… who’s stopping you? The only thing someone can’t stop you doing is running. No one can stop you tackling, running and pressing. Don’t tell us you’re not doing it, just do it.”