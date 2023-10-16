‘Cr*p’: Jordan Henderson abuse now ‘borderline hate’ as the Mailbox debates

Jordan Henderson continues to dominate the agenda as there are mails in support of him, while Gareth Southgate gets a pasting for that team.

A moral maze

So Gareth ‘waist coat’ Saudgate cannot understand why fans keep booing Jordan ‘Ally’ Henderson? Apparently no notable booing of City and Newcastle players. People have no actual issue with Middle Eastern money, it just has to be morally laundered through ‘ingurlund.’

Waff Town Man (actually had them scoring over 3 goals) oh my 10 quid!!!

Stop picking on Henderson

It’s getting on borderline hate…

I mean, previously it was the black peno takers Rashford and Saka.

Now it’s Hendo.

Crap. At least he bordered to say something and do something: organize some form of gay pride activity as a vice captain of England.

Now he’s going to Saudi becos well, he’s got a right to earn money.

Many others are working in Saudi who lifted not a finger or said a word to support Lgbts.

So this one time Lgbt advocate deserves hate for working in Saudi? I’m pretty sure Hendo wont be the first and last Englishman to work in Saudi (hello Gerro!)

Are the Lgbt Hendo haters gonna make up his pay for turning down a Saudi job?

Gab YNWA

That was a Southgate v-sign

If I was Gareth Southgate and wanted to stick two fingers up to the media and fans calling for player A or Player B, I would stick all of them together against a decent opponent to seem them struggle in unfamiliarity with each other. That would shut them all up.

Otherwise the sensible thing would be to bed in one or two at a time to give them a chance to shine in a settled formation. You know, what club managers do.

Or, he never wanted a friendly against Australia.

Paul McDevitt

READ: Rating the players from England 1-0 Australia: Weak Colwill debut, drab Henderson, Dunk great

Damning Dave

Dear Sirs,

Isn’t this guy explaining how the under 21s is supposed to work. Very interesting/confusing stuff.

A, LFC, Montreal

Big Ange = Harry

Man U fan who won’t be talking about Utd for once!

Just seen that Big Ange has won the PL Manager of the Month again and it got me thinking as to why I enjoy him and his Tottenham team so much. I’m in my 30s now so this may just be total nostalgia, but Ange and Tottenham reminds me a bit of Harry Redknapp and Tottenham.

Now I appreciate Big Ange may be from the Pep school of football and some will say Harry didn’t have any tactical nous (which I don’t agree with) but the enjoyment I get from watching Spurs and that seems to radiate from this iteration of the team seems similar.

They both put round pegs in round holes

They both favoured attacking football

They both got the players to look like they genuinely enjoyed playing for the team

They both are doing well

Would be curious to know if anyone else thinks the same and whether Spurs fans do in particular?

Tesh S, London

I would choose footballer, thanks

I agree with much of the concept of Lewis’ thinking here (particularly the being trapped in your gilded cage, nice turn of phrase there), BUT, for those of us who are working stiffs, we also eat (when/if we can), play (never), recover (from common out-of-shape guy ailments and/or hangovers). Rinse and repeat not for 15 years but for like 40. Exposed to other experiences and ways of life, yes. Broke at the end of it? Also yes. Oh, and retired not at age Under-40 but more like nearly 70. And when the footballer is retired, their youth is hardly gone: many aren’t yet even 40 and in tremendous physical condition.

Also: I’d rather have had the thrills and the adrenaline then never have had them, at all. Plus there’s the smoking-hot wife you’d never have pulled otherwise.

Also-also: we all have chronic conditions, but at least a retired footballer can afford the best care and doesn’t have to work his ass off physically despite the pains.

I’ll take Door #1: Footballer, thanks.

Scott, LFC Toronto