Jordan Henderson now facing ‘cash nightmare’ of £85k a week, the poor sod

Jordan Henderson is leaving Saudi Arabia with NOTHING (because they have let him for NOTHING) and now might turn to Klarna.

I owe you NOTHING

The coverage of Jordan Henderson’s departure from Saudi Arabia is more than a little curious, with many in the media suggesting he has somehow been swindled by Al-Ettifaq, who actually paid Liverpool £12m for 19 games from the England midfielder, with none of his grand total of five assists coming after September, when presumably it got really quite warm.

‘Jordan set to quit Saudi without taking a penny’ say The Sun on their back page.

Well, he has only really been allowed to ‘quit’ Saudi because he hasn’t taken a penny; Al-Ettifaq have already paid over £630,000 for every game he played. And only six of those games actually ended in victory.

Had Henderson been taking his mammoth wages too, we suspect even the richest of clubs would have demanded either a fee or that Henderson honoured his contract.

It is believed that Henderson will end up with NOTHING after being allowed to leave for Holland on a free transfer less than six months into a three-year deal.

He will end up with SOMETHING; he will end up being free of a contract he absolutely should have never signed. And he should count himself very lucky that his club agreed to tear up that contract. Because they absolutely have not got their money’s worth from the transfer fee.

Oh and ‘Holland’? Is it 1996?

The Daily Telegraph write: ‘Henderson’s U-turn is set to cost him millions and Telegraph Sport can now reveal that he has left Saudi without earning any of his £350,000-a-week wages to date, with sources close to the player believing he may never be paid for the six months he spent at Al-Ettifaq.’

That’s because Liverpool have been paid for the six months he spent at Al-Ettifaq. It’s not a sacrifice from Henderson; it’s just maths.

‘Jordan Henderson facing cash nightmare as Liverpool icon ‘hasn’t yet been paid’ in Saudi’ say the Express.

Mediawatch has an awful lot of sympathy for Henderson and his ‘cash nightmare’ after he was forced to agree a contract with Ajax worth only £85,000 a week. Has he heard of Klarna? That might be an option.

Elsewhere in The Sun, they take us ‘inside players’ Saudi hell with stifling heat, awful attendances and social lives ruined as stars like Henderson flee’.

If only there was any way they would have found out in advance about the stifling heat, awful attendances and social lives ruined.

Imagine being duped into thinking it was a thriving league in a mild country with relaxed rules on socialising and then coming away with NOTHING. The poor sod.

Profit and loss

‘Al Ettifaq to use Jordan Henderson profit to target Liverpool stars and Saudi rivals’ – talkSPORT.

Profit? On a player who cost money and then left for nothing?

Now that’s what we call sportswashing.

Squad game

‘Joining Ajax won’t solve Henderson’s Euros squad problem’ screams the front page of GOAL, which is bizarre as Jordan Henderson does not have a Euros squad problem.

Even when playing in a tin-pot league, he has been in every England squad. He’s actually started three of England’s six games this season. Some problem.

Despite leaving the Saudi Pro League, it might be too late for the midfielder to book his spot on the plane to Germany with the Three Lions

He’s pretty much already booked it, fellas.

There is a half-arsed argument that both Conor Gallagher and Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘are surely ahead’ of Henderson now, which is odd as Gallagher was given 5/10 by GOAL for his pretty rotten 45 minutes v Malta and Trent was awarded the same for his very poor efforts v North Macedonia.

Now, his Euro 2024 prospects seem to hinge on seriously impressing in the Eredivisie. If he fails to stand out, Henderson might have already made his final England appearance. If so, he unfortunately only has himself to blame.

File under ‘wishful thinking’. If Gareth Southgate played him when he was in Saudi Arabia, he will absolutely play him when he is in the Netherlands.

The bookies have him at 4/6 to go and that’s actually quite generous. The only thing his Euro 2024 prospects hinge on is his fitness. And even then, we suspect Southgate would take him on one leg because you only actually need one arm to point.