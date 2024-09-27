Jordan Henderson has torpedoed his own career – and lashed out at his Ajax team-mate
English football fans could be forgiven for forgetting about Jordan Henderson – only a year after it was impossible to avoid headlines about the midfielder.
Back in the autumn of 2023, Henderson had left Liverpool for Saudi Arabia and Al-Ettifaq.
An ally of the LGBQT community during his time at Anfield, he attempted to justify his move with a series of tin-eared announcements and interviews that alienated those who once held him as an idol.