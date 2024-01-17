Henderson told Ajax move is ‘as close to home as he can get’ after ‘ridiculous diatribe’ damaged reputation

Jordan Henderson is on the verge of signing for Ajax.

Danny Murphy has told former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson that he is “probably as close to home as he can get” after damaging his Premier League reputation.

The England international made the controversial move from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq in the summer with Reds team-mate Fabinho also leaving for Saudi Arabia.

Henderson was heavily criticised for making the decision to swap England for Saudi Arabia with the former Liverpool captain always a big supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield.

Homosexuality is still illegal in Saudi Arabia and has apologised for any hurt caused by his move after being booed in an England friendly against Australia in October.

And Henderson has now decided to move back to Europe with the Al-Ettifaq midfielder reportedly on the verge of joining Dutch giants Ajax.

Speaking about Henderson’s potential transfer to Ajax, former Liverpool midfielder Murphy said on talkSPORT: “There might be a thought in his mind that by doing that [paying way out], he kind of rights the wrongs of people accusing him of the greed and the money that he went for in the first place.

“I think it’s probably as close to home as he can get. I don’t know if there are an abundance of offers on the table.

“I think if this is a lesson for others looking in from afar, really think hard about – depending on your financial situation, sometimes it’s a no-brainer.

“But he was wealthy anyway, and I think football contentment is a starting place for the rest of your life being happy.

“There might be something other people translate to their own life.

“But Jordan here, he’s messed it up really.

“I don’t think from Liverpool fans’ perspective, but for a broad spectrum of football people, his character and his reputation has been damaged by this whole episode.”

Former Crystal Palace chairman and fellow talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan also expressed his views on Henderson’s return to Europe, he added: “I don’t think it’s a good look for either of them, the Saudis are very ambitious and they have every right to be.

“They have every right to promote their league and build it to give themselves an opportunity to compete in world football.

“They must be disappointed that one of the leading names that has gone over there from one the big English clubs, playing for his country, has decided that it’s not for him.

“Specifically when he’s gone out there with some ridiculous diatribe about the face that he wants to grow the game.

“The flip side of the question, is what does it make Jordan Henderson look like? Does it make him look like a man of substance?

“Does it make him look like a man of character that overcomes adversity and ultimately shows you that when things aren’t going his way, that he’s capable of turning it around and making it better?

“I don’t think it’s great either way, it proves the point that the Saudi league have got a long way to go to be able to create the backdrop where the world’s best players will want to play in it.

“It also shows the indulged and pampered natures of the modern day footballer that the moment they don’t get what they want, they can change it.

“I’m surprised they [Ettifaq] have made it so easy for him.”