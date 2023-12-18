Jose Mourinho claims he was ‘accused of bullying’ a Man Utd player

Former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that an agent of a Red Devils player accused him of “bullying” his client during his time at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach was manager of Man Utd from May 2016 until December 2018 with Mourinho becoming the first Red Devils boss to win a major trophy in his debut campaign.

Mourinho led Man Utd to the League Cup and Europa League double in 2017 before guiding them to a second-placed finish in the Premier League the following season.

However, Mourinho lost his way in his third season at Old Trafford with a record of just seven wins in their first 17 Premier League matches costing him his job.

The current Roma manager was reportedly involved in a number of high-profile bust-ups, including with Paul Pogba, and Mourinho has revealed that an agent accused him of “bullying” a Man Utd player while at the club.

“When I was at Man United, I changed a player at half time, I made a change at half time, his agent was accusing me of bullying,” Mourinho said on The Obi One podcast.

“With [Nemanja] Matic at Stamford Bridge, he was on the bench. I put him on minute 45, I took him off at minute 70. No, that’s education, that’s coaching. That’s doing anything to win. I had to [make a] change.

“I laugh about these times but it’s different times [now]. Even to be a dad, you have to be a different dad to how your dad was to you. You have to change according to the world, so football is a little bit of a consequence of that.”

Despite his poor final season at Man Utd, Mourinho insists his efforts as manager are appreciated by the Old Trafford supporters.

“The fans know how much I love the club and I went there [Old Trafford] once with Sky, I was in the box and the whole stadium turned to me applauding and singing for me,” Mourinho added.

“If that happens when I go to Inter, Madrid, Porto or Chelsea, you say, ‘okay this is because of everything we won’.

“But when you got to Man United, a club with that history and they do that for a coach, who won a Europa League, a cup, a second position and a Charity Shield, you arrive at the conclusion they know that I gave everything that I could.”