Jose Mourinho being sent off again & serenaded out of the Stadio Olimpico is true football heritage
Jose Mourinho might not be known for his exciting football, but he makes up for it by being possibly the most entertaining manager in the game.
Not just a serial winner and a complete egomaniac, Mourinho is the ultimate pantomime villain. And the best part is, he’s fully aware of that.
Once using his underhand tactics as a brilliant way of deflecting from his limitations or his team’s poor performances, the Portuguese coach developed a reputation for tantrums and bizarre speeches.
As time has passed, though, he’s dipped into the book of dark arts with increasing regularity, to the point where he’s essentially made a gimmick of himself.