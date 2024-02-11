Jose Mourinho could have several options after leaving Roma in January.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly learning German as he eyes a return to management with Bayern Munich, with the former Chelsea and Man Utd boss “ready” to replace under-fire Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel has come under mounting pressure following Saturday’s loss to Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, with Bayern – who last failed to win the German league title in 2012 – trailing Xabi Alonso’s side by five points.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea manager Tuchel gambled by abandoning his usual 4-2-3-1 formation for the trip to Leverkusen, favouring a back three that had never played together before in the 3-0 defeat at the BayAerna.

With Bayern set to face Lazio in the last-16 stage of the Champions League this week, the club could part company with Tuchel in a desperate attempt to salvage their season.

READ MORE: England must ‘drop’ Kane to win Euro ’24; Alonso’s ‘astounding’ ex-Arsenal man proves Neville wrong

Mourinho has been out of work since leaving Roma on January 16, with the Portuguese having never coached in Germany over the course of his decorated career.

The Portuguese has been frequently linked with a return to the Premier League with Newcastle United – and more recently Chelsea, where he previously enjoyed two productive spells – but is said to be keen on the Bayern job.

Appearing on the BILD SPORT programme in Germany, insider Christian Falk revealed Mourinho is keen on the role having considered a move to the Allianz Arena in the past.

Falk said: “I’ve heard he’s learning German. He’s flirted with the job in the past. He would be ready.”

Mourinho is regarded as one of the greatest coaches in history having won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, the Europe League (formerly UEFA Cup) with Porto and Man Utd as well as league titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.

The rumours of Mourinho’s interest in the job comes after veteran Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller accused his team-mates of lacking “balls” in the defeat at Leverkusen.

He told Sky Germany: “To be honest, I’m p***ed off.

“To quote Oliver Kahn: what I miss from us players are the balls in the game.

“We are showing significantly better approaches in training. It’s OK to feel pressure, but there needs to be energy and freedom. That’s missing in our game.

“Sometimes we have to speak about us players. It’s not just about the coach. We have many international players at the highest level, we need to step up our game.”