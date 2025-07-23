Jose Mourinho fires Ratcliffe ‘doesn’t have experience’ dig while claiming his Man Utd ‘should have won the league’

Jose Mourinho has revisited his time at Man Utd with a familiar mix of pride and grievance, suggesting the club’s title should be handed to him and questioning the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

In a new interview with Canal 11, Mourinho reflected on taking charge of Man Utd in 2016 and the instability he inherited.

“There’s a critical moment at that club, not only with Sir Alex’s departure, but also with David Gill’s. David Moyes came in, but when my Netflix documentary comes out, the story will be told,” he said.

“I’ll arrive later, and when I arrive, I’ll arrive at a club still going through that period. We won several things, we finished second in the league.”

He then returned to a familiar target.

“I still say I don’t understand clubs that are punished with financial fair play and pay [in cash]. I think they should pay points.

“Manchester City was punished, and legally, we should have won the league. But it wasn’t enough for me to have stability, continuity.”

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss also addressed Utd’s current setup, taking a swipe at Ratcliffe and offering support for Ruben Amorim.

“Today, I think that with the change in ownership at the club, with an owner who doesn’t have much experience in football but rather in sport…

“What happened to Ruben, from being the manager of the worst Manchester United in Premier League history to having continuity and confidence to continue and be Ruben Amorim, is a sign that a lot needs to change.”

Still, he made clear his belief that Amorim deserves backing.

“With that stability… we all agree that he’s a manager with great potential and personality. I think he has incredible potential to do great work.”

Now at Fenerbahce, Mourinho seems no closer to letting go of the past. He was, however, keen to examine future possibilities in management.

“Is it part of the plans to return, yes, without a doubt, why not?” he said when asked about coaching Portugal. “I think it’s normal if it happens one day. Coaching the Portuguese national team is normal if it happens.”

“I could have and even this year I could have gone to coach a good national team, but I can’t.”

He added: “I think one day I will coach Portugal, all players dream of representing the National Team, I do too. It’s just a matter of choice. I never did it, but I had opportunities. It was too early, I had completely different goals.”