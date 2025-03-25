Ex-Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has indirectly told his former club to sign one of Turkey’s best young talents.

Yusuf Akcicek, 19, has emerged as a key figure for Fenerbahce in Mourinho’s reign of the Turkish club, and his latest comments on the youngster have been truly eye-opening.

Having reached the first-team squad in 2023 after graduating from the academy, he made his debut in November 2023 and made his league debut in May 2024.

Whereas under the previous regime, he wasn’t trusted, Mourinho threw him in at the deep end in the Europa League, starting their final two group games and then the knockout ties against Anderlecht and Rangers.

Despite the defeat, Mourinho has hailed the youngster, claiming that he had previously trusted an 18-year-old Raphael Varane at the same stage of his career because he saw his talent and ability – and now he’s making a similar statement with Akcicek.

“If he doesn’t go well, you will kill me,” he explained. “I know how it works. To play the kid in a match like that, I’m sorry for the word but he saved my ass.

“He was amazing. I’m very proud of him, I trust him. He’s not perfect but he will be perfect.

“I don’t want to compare him to Varane because he has won four Champions Leagues, World Cup and won everything. But I played Varane when he was 18 and I was not wrong. And I’m not wrong with this kid. [He has a ] big personality and is very confident.”

United’s defensive issues

Despite the signings of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt last summer, Ruben Amorim’s defence looks fairly light. Yoro, alongside Lisandro Martinez, have both suffered long-term injuries and while Ayden Heaven has impressed, he remains inexperienced.

Plus, Harry Maguire is also on the sidelines while Evans and Victor Lindelof are set to leave the club as free agents this summer, meaning, once again, this is a problem area for the club to deal with, and multiple names have been linked.

With Amorim’s 3-4-3 system requiring more centre-backs than the typical back four formations, United will have to recruit. In addition, they are still searching for wing-backs to play in this system.

In terms of the Fenerbahce youngster, despite interest and a glowing recommendation from Mourinho, there is fierce competition for the rising star. Turkish outlet Fanatik claim Tottenham are said to have sent scouts to watch him in action with Bayern Munich, Napoli, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig all considering a move.

However, Fenerbahce are said to be desperate to keep hold of the centre-back with talks over a long-term contract underway, and his current deal doesn’t expire until 2028. But a big offer could allow them to open talks.