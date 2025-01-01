Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has hinted at an “incredible” move after leaving the Turkish giants amid reports linking him with a Premier League return.

Mourinho is gradually nearing the end of his managerial career as his reputation has been dented over the past five or so years.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss joined Fenerbahce in the summer after Serie A giants Roma sacked him at the start of 2024.

Under Mourinho, Fenerbahce are trailing Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig as they are eight points adrift of the league leaders. They are also 21st in the Europa League group stages.

Mourinho – who is linked with a move to Newcastle United – has ruffled feathers since joining Fenerbahce and has suggested that the Turkish league “smells bad”.

He said: “Nobody abroad wants to watch the Turkish league.

“Who wants to watch this Turkish league abroad? They have the Premier League, they have the French league, they have the German league, they have the Portuguese league, they have the Dutch league.

“Why should they see this? … It’s too grey, it’s too dark, smells bad. But that’s my job, and I will give everything to my job, to my club.”

When asked about potential post-Fenerbahce moves, Mourinho indicated he was open to a return to Serie A but admitted he is eyeing an “incredible” move into international football.

“I’ve never watched Roma play again, but I’ve watched Inter. I want to play a European Championship or a World Cup and unite a country around a team, as I have already done many times with the clubs,” Mourinho said.

“I want to do it for football and what this sport represents. It will be incredible.”

He added: “I love football and my work. I don’t want to wait for the ideal opportunity, the perfect place, and even less, take a sabbatical. I know many like it, or at least, this is what they say.”

Mourinho has also admitted that one of his “biggest regrets” in football is leaving Real Madrid for Chelsea after president Florentino Perez asked him to “stay”.

“Saying no to Florentino Perez remains one of the big regrets,” Mourinho admitted.

“He told me: Don’t leave now, you’ve done the hard part and the good part is yet to come. Stay at Real Madrid.

“But I wanted to return to Chelsea after 3 tough years in Spain!

“And then Budapest. Not for [referee Anthony] Taylor’s mess, but because I didn’t leave immediately. I should have left Roma. I didn’t do it, and it was a mistake.”