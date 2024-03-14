Newcastle United have had a poor season and some heat is undoubtedly coming on Eddie Howe. Will Saudi Arabia want to make a change?

Here are the men at the top of the latest next Newcastle United manager odds, according to gambling.com.

10) Marco Silva

Done a low-fi brilliant job at Fulham. If you were looking at a current Premier League manager looking for a step-up from mid-table, he would probably be a better option than most. But it’s fair to say that Newcastle are probably looking for a bigger name.

9) Julian Nagelsmann

On pretty much every list for every big club this summer as he is making it be known that he would love to work in the Premier League after the European Championship with Germany. He would probably quite like the Liverpool job, thank you, but Newcastle would be an easier introduction to Premier League football. It’s clearly easier to replace Howe than Jurgen Klopp.

8) Enzo Maresca

The current Leicester manager will undoubtedly attract some interest if/when the Foxes are promoted to the Premier League, but we can’t imagine anybody risking Maresca becoming the next Vincent Kompany. They will surely wait and see if he can thrive in the top flight before buying him out of his Leicester contract.

7) Brendan Rodgers

Has only been back in Scotland for five minutes, but when did that ever stop him being lured back down south to the Premier League? Rodgers was strongly linked with the Newcastle job when PIF took over so there is some logic to them returning to their original list of targets, though it seems unlikely that fans would be wowed by his appointment.

6) Michel Sanchez

There were reports in January that the Girona boss was interesting the powers-that-be of Newcastle, but Michel will have far grander suitors this summer with European football to offer. As it stands, Newcastle are a mid-table Premier League club with FFP restraints on their budget to climb higher.

5) Thomas Frank

The problem with this plan is that Brentford are the only club to make a bigger backwards step than Newcastle this season.

4) Antonio Conte

Probably the best of the currently available managers and there’s no doubt that his first seasons in both his Premier League jobs have been successful. Obviously he then loses his mind and his sh*t with those in charge of the club, but one season might be enough to win Newcastle the trophy they crave.

3) Roberto De Zerbi

A mainstay on every list of managers in the frame for a bigger job than Brighton, but the Seagulls have not exactly soared as Newcastle have been grounded in mid-table. He would certainly play a more expansive form of football but you can more easily see him at Chelsea than at Newcastle.

2) Graham Potter

Still leading the names being linked with the Manchester United job, Potter seemingly becomes a better manager the longer he is out of the Chelsea job. But would he really be a big enough name for Newcastle? Could he be sold to fans as an upgrade on Howe?

1) Jose Mourinho

This link simply refuses to go away. Mourinho has an affinity with Newcastle and an affinity with winning trophies, so even though it might well be an absolute disaster, it feels like destiny.

“What’s happened to the Geordie revolution? It was great to see the Toon mixing it with the big boys last season. Why have the wheels come off so quickly? Is it time for phase 2? And Jose? There are no guarantees of a trophy in football – unless you employ him.”

So says Richard Keys, who is a pr*ck but probably echoes the thoughts of those in Saudi.