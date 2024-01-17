Jose Mourinho: ‘Next job’ revealed after Newcastle snub as PL-linked manager faces ‘awkward reunion’

According to reports, Jose Mourinho’s ‘next job’ is being lined up amid claims suggesting he is not on Newcastle United’s radar following his Roma exit.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Mourinho has been sacked by Serie A giants AS Roma. After helping them win the Europa Conference League in 2021/22, he has been dismissed after they slumped to ninth in Serie A.

Mourinho has a renowned affiliation with Newcastle United as he was close to Sir Bobby Robson and he has been heavily linked with the English club as a potential replacement for Eddie Howe, who is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

But a recent report from The Northern Echo bluntly rubbished reports linking Mourinho with a move to Newcastle. They claimed.

‘There is no intention to remove from Howe from his current position as Newcastle head coach, and even if there was, it is extremely unlikely that Mourinho would be considered as a viable alternative. ‘For all that Newcastle have struggled in the last couple of months, crashing out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup and tumbling to tenth place in the Premier League, the club’s ownership group fully appreciate the extenuating circumstances that have led to the tough spell.’

An update provided by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano indicated that Mourinho could soon be headed to the Saudi Pro League.

Romano told Caught Offside: “It was not an easy job for him at all – Roma is not an easy club, the relationship with the fans and players was excellent but sometimes the situation with the club has been complicated.

“In terms of what happens next, I feel Saudi clubs will return for Mourinho, Al Hilal wanted him last summer and let’s see if they will try again.”

But a report from The Express claims Mourinho’s ‘next job’ could be with Portuguese giants Porto.

A move back to Porto is viewed as a ‘major possibility’ as they are ‘among the leading contenders’ to appoint the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager.

It is noted that a return to Porto would ‘force an awkward reunion’ with ex-Chelsea and Tottenham head coach Andre Villas-Boas, who is running to become the club’s new president.

After working with Mourinho at Chelsea and Inter Milan, it is noted that Villas-Boas forged his own managerial career after he had a ‘fall-out’ with the veteran boss.

Back in 2016, Villas-Boas admitted that he had been “blinded by” Mourinho.

“You fall in love with him and he becomes your idol,” Villas-Boas said. “I wanted to be like him, know everything that he knew and absorb all the information he was giving.

“Then you fall on the wrong side of Jose and that’s when things change and you realise that you’ve been blinded by someone.

“He has this fascinating capability of getting the best out of you, which has good or bad consequences for people. My consequences were that as a result of the argument or disagreement we had, I started my coaching career.”