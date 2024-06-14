Jose Mourinho ready to deprive Tottenham of star he loves and will ruin another deal in process

New Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as one of his first transfer targets at the club.

Fenerbahce will be Mourinho’s 10th different assignment as a manager. And given the success he’s had at bigger clubs, it would be no surprise if he were to dominate in Turkey.

To do that, the legendary boss is looking into the signings of some big names, and he’s looking back to one of his old clubs for one of them.

Mourinho wants Hojbjerg reunion

Indeed, reports suggest Mourinho has identified Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg as one of his first transfer targets as Fenerbahce boss.

While rivals Galatasaray are also apparently keen, Mourinho wants to battle them for the midfielder’s signature.

The manager is clearly a big fan of Hojbjerg, as he was the man who signed him for Tottenham from Southampton in 2020.

The Dane has since racked up 184 Spurs appearances, but might have played the last of his games in north London. Indeed, after a deal for him to leave fell through last summer, Atletico Madrid are once again in the mix.

And they are said to be hopeful of securing a deal for the £15million-rated midfield man.

But that he’s top of Mourinho’s list at Fenerbahce, it seems the Turkish side will put up a good fight to hijack the Atletico move.

And the midfielder himself is seemingly keen on playing under his former boss again. Indeed, it’s said the prospect of reuniting with Mourinho is one that appeals to him.

As such, it might well be that Fenerbahce are able to get past the competition and snare the Tottenham man given all they have going for them in the pursuit.

