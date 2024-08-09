Fenerbahce are reportedly the club who are closest to the transfer of Sofyan Amrabat, with Fiorentina expected the sale to be done soon, despite the midfielder’s desire to join Manchester United.

Amrabat spent an underwhelming season at Old Trafford last time out. During his loan period, he played just 21 Premier League games, and some of those were spent at left-back, despite the Fiorentina man being a midfielder.

United had the option to sign him permanently at the end of the campaign, but decided that he was not worthy of a permanent deal.

However, since being unable to convince Paris Saint-Germain to sell Manuel Ugarte, it’s been reported United could decide to make the simple move to sign Amrabat.

But Fenerbahce could ruin that plan, with reports suggesting they are the closest team to a successful transfer for the midfielder.

It’s said they have offered more than £8.5million for him. And while Fiorentina want to make more in the region of £13million, the Serie A club expects the deal to be finalised soon.

If that happens, Jose Mourinho, who is the Fenerbahce boss, would be stopping his former side from getting a man that would help them out, amid their struggles to recruit in the midfield.

It would also be a transfer that goes against Amrabat’s initial desires. It has been reported that he is still holding out hope for United to come in, and is waiting for the opportunity to represent them again.

However, it has also been suggested that he would accept the chance to play under Mourinho, given he is one of the most decorated head coaches in history.

That he is willing to make that move and forget about the prospect of going back to United is another blow for the Red Devils.

They would be forced to look at other options in the midfield if Ugarte remains off the table and Amrabat is to slip through their fingers.

