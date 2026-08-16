Jose Mourinho has ‘doubts’ over a Real Madrid midfielder, while it’s reported Manchester United could be ‘making a move’ for him.

The Red Devils want to add a third midfielder this summer after landing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. While it’s suggested now that they could be prioritising a new left-back, midfielders remain on the radar.

The likes of Adam Wharton, Alex Scott and Eduardo Camavinga have been linked with United.

The former pair appear too difficult to prise away from their respective sides, but Real aren’t too enamoured with the latter – who could also offer an option at left-back, where he’s played for the Spanish club.

Throughout the summer there have been suggestions that Camavinga could leave Real, and Tuttomercatoweb now reports Real could be ready to sell the Frenchman, with Mourinho’s arrival as manager not changing things.

He’s not said to consider Camavinga a permanent starter, and pre-season performances have not allayed those ‘doubts.’

The midfielder is being allowed to pursue a new path, and it’s said United ‘could be making a move’ for him.

The outlet highlights Camavinga’s versatility across two positions as an ideal selling point for what the Red Devils are after.

Camavinga doesn’t want to go

There is a catch for any side interested in landing him, though. It was revealed in recent days that the Frenchman has no interest in leaving his current club.

Insider Fabrizio Romano said: “Many questions I’ve received in recent days were about Eduardo Camavinga, whether there’s still a possibility for Man Utd or for other clubs.

“Guys, Man Utd called the agents of Camavinga in July. United wanted to be informed.

“But the answer Camavinga is giving to all the clubs, United and those interested before United has always been the same – Camavinga wants to stay at Real Madrid.

“He wants to continue at Real Madrid and is not changing his mind. And so as of today there are no changes and he insists on staying at Real Madrid.

“And now with Rodri NOT joining Real Madrid, Camavinga is even more motivated to stay and continue trying to convince Jose Mourinho.”

The insider seems unequivocal of Camavinga’s view, and therefore, Mourinho not presently seeing him as a starter doesn’t feel like it’s going to change things.

It may be futile for United to even try to land him in that case.

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