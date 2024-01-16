Jose Mourinho sacked: the Special One by the numbers – the wins, the defeats, the signings…
Jose Mourinho was axed on Tuesday after two and a half years in charge at Roma. Here are the stats and facts that are sure to appeal to Newcastle…
Roma
138 games, 1.70 ppg, win percentage: 49.28%
W68 D31 L39
July 1, 2021 – January 16, 2024
Days in charge: 929
Tottenham
86 games, 1.77 ppg, win percentage: 51.16%
W44 D19 L23
November 20, 2019 – April 19, 2021
Days in charge: 516
Man Utd
144 games, 1.97 ppg, win percentage: 58.3%
W84 D32 L28
May 24, 2016 – December 18, 2018
Days in charge: 900
Chelsea (2nd spell)
136 games, 1.96 ppg, win percentage: 58.8%
W80 D29 L27
June 3, 2013 – December 17, 2015
Days in charge: 899
Real Madrid
178 games, 2.3 ppg, win percentage: 71.9%
W128 D28 L22
May 31, 2010 – June 30, 2013
Days in charge: 1126
Inter
108 games, 2.12 ppg, win percentage: 62%
W67 D26 L15
June 2, 2008 – May 30, 2010
Days in charge: 727
Chelsea (1st spell)
185 games, 2.23 ppg, win percentage: 67%
W124 D40 L21
July 1, 2004 – September 20, 2007
Days in charge: 1176
Porto
127 games, 2.17 ppg, win percentage: 71.7
W91 D21 L15
Jan 23, 2002 – Jun 30, 2004
Days in charge: 889
União de Leiria
20 games, 1.7 ppg, win percentage: 45%
W9 D7 L4
July, 2001 – January 23, 2002
Days in charge: 279
Benfica
11 games, 1.9 ppg, win percentage: 54.5%
W6 D3 L2
September 20, 2000 – December 5, 2000
Days in charge: 76
Average length of reign: 741 days – 2 years, 11 days.
Trophies won:
Porto
Primeira Liga: 2002–03, 2003–04
Taça de Portugal: 2002–03
Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira: 2003
UEFA Cup: 2002–03
Champions League: 2003–04
Chelsea
Premier League: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2014–15
FA Cup: 2006–07
League Cup: 2004–05, 2006–07, 2014–15
Community Shield: 2005
Inter Milan
Serie A: 2008–09, 2009–10
Coppa Italia: 2009–10
Supercoppa: 2008
Champions League: 2009–10
Real Madrid
La Liga: 2011–12
Copa del Rey: 2010–11
Supercopa de España: 2012
Chelsea
Premier League: 2014–15
League Cup: 2014–15
Manchester United
League Cup: 2016–17
Community Shield: 2016
Europa League: 2016–17
Roma
Europa Conference League: 2021-22
Roma reached as many UEFA club competition finals during José Mourinho’s 138 games in charge as they had in the club’s previous 94 years of existence (2).
In 2021/22, they won the inaugural Europa Conference League, the first UEFA competition trophy in the club’s history. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KKddESYIKH
— Squawka (@Squawka) January 16, 2024
Overall Premier League record
P362
W217
D84
L61
Points 735
Points per game 2.03
League finishing positions since 2003/04
Porto: 1st
Chelsea: 1st, 1st, 2nd, 5th*
Inter: 1st, 1st
Real Madrid: 2nd, 1st, 2nd
Chelsea: 3rd, 1st, 16th*
Man Utd: 6th, 2nd, 6th*
Tottenham: 6th, 7th*
Roma: 6th, 6th, 9th*
* position upon mid-season departure
Mourinho’s record versus big six:
Tottenham: P22 W13 D4 L5 PPG 1.95
Arsenal: P23 W12 D8 L3 PPG 1.91
Man Utd: P24 W10 D9 L5 PPG 1.63
Liverpool: P31 W12 D9 L10 PPG 1.45
Man City: P23 W11 D5 L7 PPG 1.65
Chelsea: P14 W5 D2 L7 PPG 1.1.21
Mourinho’s 10 most-used players
Ricardo Carvalho – 293 games
John Terry – 266 games
Frank Lampard – 215 games
Paulo Ferreira – 212 games
Nemanja Matic – 209 games
Petr Cech – 195 games
Chris Smalling – 188 games
Didier Drogba – 186 games
Cristiano Ronaldo – 164 games
Mesut Ozil – 157 games
Mourinho’s 10 most expensive signings
1) Paul Pogba – £89m, Man Utd
2) Romelu Lukaku – £75m, Man Utd
3) Fred – £52m, Man Utd
4) Nemanja Matic – £40m, Man Utd
5) Tammy Abraham – £34m, Roma
6) Diego Costa – £32m, Chelsea
7) Victor Lindelof – £31m, Man Utd
8) Andriy Shevchenko – £31m, Chelsea
9) Eric Bailly – £30m, Man Utd
10) Willian – £30m, Chelsea
Mourinho’s biggest wins
December 22, 2010: Real Madrid 8-0 Levante
May 21, 2011: Real Madrid 8-1 Almeria
March 3, 2011: Real Madrid 7-0 Malaga
September 17, 2023: Roma 7-0 Empoli
December 9, 2001: Uniao de Leiria 7-0 SC Salgueiros
Mourinho’s heaviest defeats
October 21, 2021: FK Bodo/Glimt 6-1 Roma
November 29, 2010: Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid
October 23, 2016: Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United
September 4, 2022: Udinese 4-0 Roma
April 24, 2013: Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid
👔 José Mourinho’s record as AS Roma manager:
📆 138 matches
✅ 68 wins
🤝 31 draws
❌ 39 losses
📊 49.3% win rate
😬 His 1.70 points-per-game record is the lowest for a manager of the club since 2013… pic.twitter.com/Dvy0KOo6Ds
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 16, 2024
Opponents to have inflicted most defeats on Mourinho
Barcelona – 10
Liverpool – 10
Man City – 7
Chelsea – 7
AC Milan – 6
Opponents beaten most often by Mourinho:
Tottenham – 13
West Ham – 13
Liverpool – 12
Everton – 12
Arsenal – 12
Opponents Mourinho has never beaten:
Real Madrid (5 games), Bari, RB Leipzig, Venezia (2 games), Sparta Prague, Rosenborg, Bristol City, Bradford City, Halmstads (all 1 game)
Opponents Mourinho has faced at least five times and remains unbeaten:
Burnley (11 games), Swansea (10 games), Braga, Sporting Lisbon (9 games), CSKA Moscow, Real Sociedad, Vitoria Guimaraes (8 games), Ajax, Portsmouth, Bolton, Torino, Uniao de Leiria (7 games), Birmingham, Deportivo La Coruna, Espanyol, Lyon, Athletic Bilbao, Mallorca, Lecce (6 games), Empoli, Wigan, Salernitana (5 games).
Mourinho’s most-faced foes:
Pep Guardiola : P25 W7 D6 L12 PPG 1.08
Mark Hughes: P20 W11 D5 L4 PPG 1.9
Arsene Wenger: P19 W10 D7 L2 PPG 1.95
Rafa Benitez: P19 W9 D4 L6 PPG 1.63
Manuel Pellegrini: P17 W8 D4 L5 PPG 1.65
Managers Mourinho has a perfect record against (four games minimum):
Harry Redknapp, Augusto Ignacio (8 games), Gergorio Manzano (6 games), Marcelo Bielsa, Vitor Oliveira, Joaquin Caparros (5 games), Pasquale Marino, Paul Jewell, Stuart Pearce, Jose Alberto Costa, Frank de Boer (4 games)
Managers against whom Mourinho has most wins:
Mark Hughes, Mauricio Pochettino (11 wins), Arsene Wenger, Sam Allardyce (10 wins), David Moyes, Steve Bruce, Rafael Benitez, Alan Pardew (9 wins).
