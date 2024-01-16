Jose Mourinho sacked: the Special One by the numbers – the wins, the defeats, the signings…

Jose Mourinho has managed Roma, Chelsea, Man Utd and Inter Milan among others.

Jose Mourinho was axed on Tuesday after two and a half years in charge at Roma. Here are the stats and facts that are sure to appeal to Newcastle…

Roma

138 games, 1.70 ppg, win percentage: 49.28%

W68 D31 L39

July 1, 2021 – January 16, 2024

Days in charge: 929

Tottenham

86 games, 1.77 ppg, win percentage: 51.16%

W44 D19 L23

November 20, 2019 – April 19, 2021

Days in charge: 516

Man Utd

144 games, 1.97 ppg, win percentage: 58.3%

W84 D32 L28

May 24, 2016 – December 18, 2018

Days in charge: 900

Chelsea (2nd spell)

136 games, 1.96 ppg, win percentage: 58.8%

W80 D29 L27

June 3, 2013 – December 17, 2015

Days in charge: 899

Real Madrid

178 games, 2.3 ppg, win percentage: 71.9%

W128 D28 L22

May 31, 2010 – June 30, 2013

Days in charge: 1126

Inter

108 games, 2.12 ppg, win percentage: 62%

W67 D26 L15

June 2, 2008 – May 30, 2010

Days in charge: 727

Chelsea (1st spell)

185 games, 2.23 ppg, win percentage: 67%

W124 D40 L21

July 1, 2004 – September 20, 2007

Days in charge: 1176

Porto

127 games, 2.17 ppg, win percentage: 71.7

W91 D21 L15

Jan 23, 2002 – Jun 30, 2004

Days in charge: 889

União de Leiria

20 games, 1.7 ppg, win percentage: 45%

W9 D7 L4

July, 2001 – January 23, 2002

Days in charge: 279

Benfica

11 games, 1.9 ppg, win percentage: 54.5%

W6 D3 L2

September 20, 2000 – December 5, 2000

Days in charge: 76

Average length of reign: 741 days – 2 years, 11 days.

Trophies won:

Porto

Primeira Liga: 2002–03, 2003–04

Taça de Portugal: 2002–03

Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira: 2003

UEFA Cup: 2002–03

Champions League: 2003–04

Chelsea

Premier League: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2014–15

FA Cup: 2006–07

League Cup: 2004–05, 2006–07, 2014–15

Community Shield: 2005

Inter Milan

Serie A: 2008–09, 2009–10

Coppa Italia: 2009–10

Supercoppa: 2008

Champions League: 2009–10

Real Madrid

La Liga: 2011–12

Copa del Rey: 2010–11

Supercopa de España: 2012

Chelsea

Premier League: 2014–15

League Cup: 2014–15

Manchester United

League Cup: 2016–17

Community Shield: 2016

Europa League: 2016–17

Roma

Europa Conference League: 2021-22

Roma reached as many UEFA club competition finals during José Mourinho's 138 games in charge as they had in the club's previous 94 years of existence (2). In 2021/22, they won the inaugural Europa Conference League, the first UEFA competition trophy in the club's history.

Overall Premier League record

P362

W217

D84

L61

Points 735

Points per game 2.03

League finishing positions since 2003/04

Porto: 1st

Chelsea: 1st, 1st, 2nd, 5th*

Inter: 1st, 1st

Real Madrid: 2nd, 1st, 2nd

Chelsea: 3rd, 1st, 16th*

Man Utd: 6th, 2nd, 6th*

Tottenham: 6th, 7th*

Roma: 6th, 6th, 9th*

* position upon mid-season departure

Mourinho’s record versus big six:

Tottenham: P22 W13 D4 L5 PPG 1.95

Arsenal: P23 W12 D8 L3 PPG 1.91

Man Utd: P24 W10 D9 L5 PPG 1.63

Liverpool: P31 W12 D9 L10 PPG 1.45

Man City: P23 W11 D5 L7 PPG 1.65

Chelsea: P14 W5 D2 L7 PPG 1.1.21

Mourinho’s 10 most-used players

Ricardo Carvalho – 293 games

John Terry – 266 games

Frank Lampard – 215 games

Paulo Ferreira – 212 games

Nemanja Matic – 209 games

Petr Cech – 195 games

Chris Smalling – 188 games

Didier Drogba – 186 games

Cristiano Ronaldo – 164 games

Mesut Ozil – 157 games

Mourinho’s 10 most expensive signings

1) Paul Pogba – £89m, Man Utd

2) Romelu Lukaku – £75m, Man Utd

3) Fred – £52m, Man Utd

4) Nemanja Matic – £40m, Man Utd

5) Tammy Abraham – £34m, Roma

6) Diego Costa – £32m, Chelsea

7) Victor Lindelof – £31m, Man Utd

8) Andriy Shevchenko – £31m, Chelsea

9) Eric Bailly – £30m, Man Utd

10) Willian – £30m, Chelsea

Mourinho’s biggest wins

December 22, 2010: Real Madrid 8-0 Levante

May 21, 2011: Real Madrid 8-1 Almeria

March 3, 2011: Real Madrid 7-0 Malaga

September 17, 2023: Roma 7-0 Empoli

December 9, 2001: Uniao de Leiria 7-0 SC Salgueiros

Mourinho’s heaviest defeats

October 21, 2021: FK Bodo/Glimt 6-1 Roma

November 29, 2010: Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

October 23, 2016: Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United

September 4, 2022: Udinese 4-0 Roma

April 24, 2013: Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid

👔 José Mourinho’s record as AS Roma manager: 📆 138 matches

✅ 68 wins

🤝 31 draws

❌ 39 losses

José Mourinho's record as AS Roma manager: 138 matches, 68 wins, 31 draws, 39 losses, 49.3% win rate. His 1.70 points-per-game record is the lowest for a manager of the club since 2013.

Opponents to have inflicted most defeats on Mourinho

Barcelona – 10

Liverpool – 10

Man City – 7

Chelsea – 7

AC Milan – 6

Opponents beaten most often by Mourinho:

Tottenham – 13

West Ham – 13

Liverpool – 12

Everton – 12

Arsenal – 12

Opponents Mourinho has never beaten:

Real Madrid (5 games), Bari, RB Leipzig, Venezia (2 games), Sparta Prague, Rosenborg, Bristol City, Bradford City, Halmstads (all 1 game)

Opponents Mourinho has faced at least five times and remains unbeaten:

Burnley (11 games), Swansea (10 games), Braga, Sporting Lisbon (9 games), CSKA Moscow, Real Sociedad, Vitoria Guimaraes (8 games), Ajax, Portsmouth, Bolton, Torino, Uniao de Leiria (7 games), Birmingham, Deportivo La Coruna, Espanyol, Lyon, Athletic Bilbao, Mallorca, Lecce (6 games), Empoli, Wigan, Salernitana (5 games).

Jose Mourinho doubts the title credentials of Arsenal

Mourinho’s most-faced foes:

Pep Guardiola : P25 W7 D6 L12 PPG 1.08

Mark Hughes: P20 W11 D5 L4 PPG 1.9

Arsene Wenger: P19 W10 D7 L2 PPG 1.95

Rafa Benitez: P19 W9 D4 L6 PPG 1.63

Manuel Pellegrini: P17 W8 D4 L5 PPG 1.65

Managers Mourinho has a perfect record against (four games minimum):

Harry Redknapp, Augusto Ignacio (8 games), Gergorio Manzano (6 games), Marcelo Bielsa, Vitor Oliveira, Joaquin Caparros (5 games), Pasquale Marino, Paul Jewell, Stuart Pearce, Jose Alberto Costa, Frank de Boer (4 games)

Managers against whom Mourinho has most wins:

Mark Hughes, Mauricio Pochettino (11 wins), Arsene Wenger, Sam Allardyce (10 wins), David Moyes, Steve Bruce, Rafael Benitez, Alan Pardew (9 wins).

