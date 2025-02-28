Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly suing Galatasaray after he was accused of making “racist statements” following their goalless draw earlier this week.

After the 0-0 draw on Monday, former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss Mourinho said the Galatasaray bench were “jumping like monkeys”.

Gala accused Mourinho of making “racist statements” and said they intended to initiate criminal proceedings.

Galatasaray board member Can Natan said: “Jose Mourinho’s systematic derogatory comments about the Turkish Super Lig, Turkish referees and the Turkish nation since his employment in Turkey are increasingly concerning.

“His recent remarks following the derby match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, in which he stated that Galatasaray’s bench was “jumping like monkeys”, are not only insulting but also illustrate a troubling pattern that crosses the borders of racist behavior.

“For someone in Mourinho’s position, it is essential to promote respect rather than resort to disparaging comments that foster division. Such behaviour is unacceptable and demands serious reflection on the impact of his words. Influential figures in football should lead by example and contribute positively to the sport.”

The Portuguese received a four-game ban and has been fined £35,000, though Fenerbahce have ‘appealed the ban’, as per Sky Sports.

Several players have defended Mourinho since the incident, such as Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, who came to the defence of his former manager and ‘dad’.

Drogba said on social media: “You know how proud I was to wear the yellow and red jersey and my love for the most decorated club in Turkey!!

“We all know how passionate and heated rivalries can be, and I’ve been lucky enough to experience it.

“I’ve seen the recent comments about Jose Mourinho. Trust me when I tell you I have known Jose for 25 years and he is not a racist and history [past and recent] is there to prove it. How can my “Dad” be a racist. Come on guys.”

A statement from Fenerbahce said Mourinho’s comments were “taken completely out of context and deliberately distorted” and could “in no way be associated with racism”.

The Sky report says Mourinho is suing Gala for £42,000 over “moral damages”.

The Turkish giants face Antalyaspor in the Super Lig this weekend before hosting Rangers in their round of 16 first leg in the Europa League.

Fener have no domestic fixture next weekend so face the Gers back-to-back.

The Ibrox club are without a permanent manager after sacking Philippe Clement and are currently being led by former captain Barry Ferguson.

