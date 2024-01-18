Jose Mourinho tipped to ‘try something new’ amid Newcastle, Chelsea links after ‘shock’ decision

Jose Mourinho has been tipped to “try something new” when he returns to football after Serie A giants AS Roma sacked the veteran manager earlier this week.

It was announced earlier this week that Roma have sacked Mourinho after they slipped to ninth in Serie A and Lazio dumped them out of this season’s Coppa Italia.

Mourinho has been heavily linked with Newcastle United of late and it was claimed earlier this month that PIF have ‘concrete’ interest in the former Premier League manager.

It was also indicated by The Daily Mail last year that Mourinho ‘wants to return’ to Chelsea so he can have a third spell at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on his Roma exit, former Chelsea midfielder Steve Sidwell suggested that his departure from the Serie A side was a “shock”. The pundit also thinks he “might try something new” when he returns to management.

“Jose leaving Roma was a bit of a shock,” Sidwell told TNT Sports.

“[But] nothing surprises me in football. He’d done a great job there, certainly brought a lot of passion from the fans and connection to the players.

“I think they were still selling out full attendances at the stadium, so bringing that connection to the fans was one thing he brought.

“I think he’s still got the hunger and passion, the desire for more trophies. He’s a born winner but I could see him dipping into national management.

“I think the day-to-day suits him, that’s where he comes alive in sessions. The clipboard comes out, it’s always enjoyable. That hunger, that desire, burn that he’s got to do that day in, day out.

“I’m sure he’s got offers but I think he might try something new and he’s not getting any younger, so I think he could go in that direction.”

Amid reported interest from the Saudi Pro League, Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf recently claimed Mourinho is keen to become the manager of the Portugal national team.

“I remember interviewing Mr Mourinho when he was at Madrid or Chelsea when he came over to Los Angeles,” Leboeuf told ESPN FC.

“He admitted that the last thing he would love to do in his coaching career would be to get the Portuguese national team job. I think that’s going to be his goal.

“It’s tricky right now with Roberto[Martinez] but I really think he can be patient and see how it goes during the Euros and then maybe jump into the seat if he has the chance to.”