Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has been told he “can leave” the Turkish Super League amid reports suggesting he’s ‘targeting the Newcastle United job’.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager returned to football ahead of this season as he took over at Fenerbahce.

Under Mourinho, Fenerbahce have had a mixed start to the 2024/25 campaign as they have won eleven of their 19 matches across all competitions.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig and five points behind leaders Galatasaray. In the Europa League, they are at risk of elimination as they have just five points in four matches.

As he likes to do, Mourinho recently caused a stir as he admitted he’s “ready” to return to the Premier League. A subsequent report from The Guardian claimed he is ‘targeting the Newcastle United job if Eddie Howe leaves St James’ Park.

The report claimed.

‘Mourinho is understood to have reached out to intermediaries asking to be kept abreast of any developments at Newcastle. ‘The 61-year-old met Newcastle’s chairman, Yasir al-Rumayyan, at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in a social capacity in March and has maintained the connection. ‘In another sign of his itchy feet Mourinho was on charm offensive when United were in Istanbul for their Europa League game last month, greeting old colleagues and English journalists in the manner of long-lost friends.’

Galatasaray captain Fernando Muslera has hit out at Mourinho, insisting he “can leave” if he “doesn’t like” Turkish football.

“The insults towards Turkish football and the fact that he is attacking some referees are things that bother me,” Muslera said.

“This is the first time in 14 years that I feel obliged to make such a speech. I won 17 trophies in 14 years. If we consider my contribution, my constant aim is to advance Turkish football.

“If Mourinho, who came here four months ago, criticises Turkish football and doesn’t like it, he can leave. Although nobody says anything, I think now someone can say something to him. We need to pay a little more attention to those who move Turkish football forward.”

Muslera made these comments after Mourinho said the Super League “smells bad”.

“Nobody abroad wants to watch the Turkish league,” Mourinho claimed.

“Who wants to watch this Turkish league abroad? They have the Premier League, they have the French league, they have the German league, they have the Portuguese league, they have the Dutch league.

“Why should they see this? … It’s too grey, it’s too dark, smells bad. But that’s my job, and I will give everything to my job, to my club.”