Jose Mourinho has two offers on table that would be absolute box office

Jose Mourinho has been talking turkey with two clubs in Turkey

It’s as much a part of the progression of the seasons. A player starts at a low level, rises to prominence and glory, recedes to questionable standing as they become yesterday’s news, and then seals an inevitable move out to Turkey.

Apparently managers are not immune to that career trajectory, either, because Jose Mourinho now reportedly has a pair of managerial offers on the table from Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Famously placid Jose Mourinho could bring much-needed calm to Turkish football

The eight-time league title and two-time Champions League winning manager has found trophies increasingly lean in recent years, but did at least still manage to win the League Cup and Europa League at Manchester United before guiding Roma to becoming inaugural Conference League winners in 2022.

However, the two-time former Chelsea boss was unable to build on that at Roma and was axed two and a half years into his reign at the club in January.

The Portuguese has been out of work since then but is now reportedly weighing up his options for his next move back into management.

Among the options, according to reports, are Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas, who have apparently both made approaches to the 61 year old.

Besiktas vice-president Huseyin Yucel has confirmed his club have reached out to Mourinho, saying that the two parties already agreed the financial terms that would be on offer.

He said: “We contacted Jose Mourinho a month ago and he welcomed our offer. We already resolved the economic details and will go to Italy next week so we can meet face to face.

“If we reach an agreement with Mourinho, then we will recommend he include Ricardo Quaresma on his staff.”

Besiktas have had a disappointing campaign and sit fifth place going into the final day having last claimed the Super Lig title in 2020/21.

Fenerbahce meanwhile sit six points behind arch-rivals Galatasaray with just two games to go – one of which will see the two sides go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon. Fenerbahce would need to win that and then beat bottom side Istanbulspor on the final day while Galatasaray lost to Konyaspor to have any chance of claiming a sensational league title win from this position.

The Turkish season was temporarily suspended in December after Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca punched a referee, though play resumed a week later.

We are absolutely certain that Mourinho would go out of his way to soothe any and all tensions that may arise in an infamously febrile league.