Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee reportedly wants to stay at the club, while three other deals are now off the table.

Man Utd have been working on several deals in the closing hours of this summer transfer window, but this looks set to come to nothing.

Earlier this summer, the Red Devils paid around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, while they have also recruited Karl Darlow and several youngsters.

The Premier League giants have also been working to offload several unwanted talents to raise funds, with Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford among those heavily linked with exits.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils would enter the market for a new forward if Zirkzee and/or Rashford secured exits, though these two players now look set to stay.

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Rashford has reestablished himself as an important player for Man Utd, and he impressed from the start in Sunday’s 5-2 win vs Ipswich Town.

Zirkzee has been less important for Man Utd, and he has been attracting interest from several Serie A clubs in this window.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has now stated that Zirkzee fully intends to remain at Man Utd, with a move to the Saudi Pro League side ‘of no interest’ to the forward after some transfer windows close this evening.

Speaking on United Stand, Jacobs explained: ‘Markets that stay open past tonight’s deadline, like Saudi, is not of interest to Joshua Zirkzee.

‘He wants to continue to play in a top five league. Serie A is a league that he likes, but he’s doubling down on his stance that he’ll stay and fight for his place as long as Man United don’t sign a striker.’

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Left-back reshuffle is off the table

Regarding incomings, it has emerged on Tuesday that the Red Devils have been working on signing Leicester City youngster Louis Page, but this deal is now off the table after the two clubs could not settle on a fee after the League One side demanded £15m.

And it does not appear that Man Utd will sign a new left-back, either.

Man Utd need a new left-back to provide cover for Luke Shaw, and they have been linked with several short-term options after being priced out of a deal for Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall.

And on Tuesday night, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed that deals for Jorge Salinas and Alejandro Balde are off, while Harry Amass will not be leaving.

Whitwell said on X: ‘Alejandro Balde + Jorge Salinas set to stay at their clubs, meaning Man United look like ending window without new left-back, unless dramatic late change.

‘No move away expected for Harry Amass. #MUFC.’

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