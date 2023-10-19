Journalist ‘close to Pep Guardiola’ says end ‘is just around the corner’ as City fear ‘change of cycle’

Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff will leave Manchester City in 2025, according to a journalist ‘very close’ to the Spanish manager.

Guardiola joined the Cityzens ahead of the 2016/17 campaign and has now taken charge of 426 matches.

The 52-year-old has led the club to three Premier League titles in a row and five in total.

He completed the set last season by claiming the Treble, winning the club’s first Champions League title, alongside another Premier League and FA Cup.

The incredible work Guardiola has done has made the Premier League pretty uncompetitive as a whole, despite the ridiculous investment from everyone else in the division.

Every other club will be absolutely buzzing to see the back of the Spaniard and a date has apparently been set. Hallelujah!

Spanish journalist Lu Martin has spoken to El Bar de Sique about Guardiola’s future plans, which has been relayed by Fichajes.

It is claimed that Guardiola’s departure has been predicted to happen ‘in no less than two years’ and the ‘project will end in June 2025’.

City’s ‘immaculate’ 2022/23 season saw the former Barcelona head coach get the Champions League for the first time since 2011, with the Catalan giants.

A European title with the Premier League side was ‘the big must-have on Guardiola’s CV’ and now he has got that under his belt, he can depart England a happy man.

The report says ‘the end of Guardiola’s project is just around the corner’ and Martin, who is ‘a man very close’ to the City manager, ‘assures’ us this is the case. Please don’t be telling fibs, mate.

‘The entire board’, assumingly meaning his coaching team, are going to depart in two years’ time.

This means there will be ‘the change of cycle’ at the Etihad in the summer of 2025, when Guardiola and sporting director Txiki Begiristain’s contracts expire.

Guardiola’s replacement will have to be ‘generational’ after such an incredible time in charge of the club, it is added.

Guardiola has actually been linked with the England job, though Graham Potter is the favourite to succeed Gareth Southgate.

Southgate is under contract 2024 and will manage the Three Lions at the European Championships in Germany.

He has divided opinion throughout his time in charge of the nation he represented as a player but you have to fancy England’s chances at Euro 2024.

Guardiola would be a pretty decent replacement, to be fair.

