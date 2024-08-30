Tottenham have been mooted as a potential destination for PSV defender Olivier Boscagli when his contract expires next summer.

Boscagli has been linked with Brighton in recent weeks but Fabian Hurzeler has decided not to improve in centre-back.

The 26-year-old Frenchman was one of the best defenders in the Eredivisie last season, helping PSV win the Dutch top flight at a canter.

He is a left-footed centre-back, which Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing before Friday’s transfer deadline.

MORE DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Deadline Day summer 2024 LIVE! Transfer news, gossip, done deals…

👉 The biggest summer deadline day signings ever features disastrous Man Utd, Manchester City and Chelsea deals

👉 The most momentous transfer deadline day deals, including Arsenal and West Ham signings

There are no indications that Ange Postecoglou’s side will land anyone before the summer transfer window closes but there is believed to be some interest in Boscagli.

The Premier League club could wait until next year to make their move though, with the player out of contract at the end of this season.

Tottenham named as potential destination for PSV star

Dutch journalist Dennie van Laar thinks it would be a good move for Spurs and Boscagli, who has been linked with Brighton this summer.

Van Laar reckons the 26-year-old should wait it out to join a top club like Spurs, Napoli or Atletico Madrid in 2025.

It has been claimed that Brighton recently failed with a 10 million euro bid for Boscagli, with PSV deciding against cashing in this summer.

“But he can also just wait, because you will soon be a free agent,” Van Laar said. “Then you really laugh your head off. You can then sign for Napoli, Atletico Madrid or Spurs. I’m really convinced of that.

“If he stays fit now, he will sign with a big bag of signing money [signing on bonus] at a dream club next year with a smile. I wouldn’t go completely crazy about Brighton.”

There are no real claims that Spurs want to sign Boscagli, only that the journalist believes they would be a favourable destination.

Spurs learned their Europa League opponents on Friday, with a trip to Ibrox to face Rangers the standout fixture as former Celtic manager Postecoglou returns to Glasgow.

The Scottish giants also landed Manchester United in their league phase fixture list.

Spurs, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season, have home games against Roma, AZ Alkmaar, Qarabag and Swedish side Elfsborg.

As well as a trip to Ibrox, the other away fixtures will see Spurs travel to Ferencvaros of Hungary, Turkish giants Galatasaray and also Hoffenheim in Germany.

The top eight teams from the league stage will go straight into the last 16 while a round of play-offs involving those finishing between ninth and 24th will decide the other eight places.

The full fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be announced on August 31, so to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in the Champions League and Conference League playing in the same cities.

READ NEXT: Every time a Premier League club has spent more than £200m in a transfer window