Journalist ‘reliably told’ Arsenal, Chelsea target is ‘not going in January’ with contract talks lined up

Ivan Toney has been linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Sam Matterface has been “reliably told” that Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney will not be leaving Brentford in January.

Toney has been excellent for the Bees since they earned promotion to the Premier League ahead of the 2021/22 season, scoring 32 goals in 68 top-flight appearances.

The England striker is suspended until January for breaching the Football Association’s gambling rules and has recently changed agents to help leave Brentford in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea and Arsenal have been strongly linked with Toney over recent months. The former are desperately looking for a focal point up top, while the Gunners are in the market for a No. 9 to help take them to the next level.

Gabriel Jesus is an excellent player but his injury problems since joining Arsenal are a worry, it has to be said.

Toney might be hoping for a January move, but Brentford’s stance could stop it from happening.

Thomas Frank’s side are believed to be after £100million for their star man and also have no intention to sell him during the season, even if they have coped without him so far in 2023/24.

Bryan Mbeumo has stepped up in Toney’s absence, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 12 Premier League appearances this term.

A Premier League club is rarely in dire need of selling a star player, such is the incredible amount of money in the English game these days, so Brentford are likely to stand firm.

And according to talkSPORT journalist Matterface, Toney will not be leaving the Bees in the winter window, with the club aiming to tie him down to a new contract.

“He’s currently on a ban at Brentford and will be back at the end of January,” he said.

“There’s lots of talk about him moving in January, we thought he was going to move in January actually, but I’ve been reliably told now that he’s not going to move in January, it will be in the summer if he does end up leaving Brentford.

“Brentford are trying to get him to sign a new contract and they expect to do that I think before he comes back.”

