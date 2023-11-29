Journalist ‘thinks’ Osimhen ‘could go’ if regretful owner receives winter bid from Arsenal or Chelsea

Journalist Ana Quiles thinks it is possible Victor Osimhen leaves Napoli in January if Chelsea or Arsenal present a transfer offer to the Serie A champions.

Osimhen is one of the most sought-after strikers in world football after firing Napoli to their first league title in over 30 years last season.

Arsenal are believed to be interested in signing him at the end of the current campaign, while Chelsea are in dire need of a new No. 9 and are reportedly willing to move for the Nigerian in the winter transfer window.

Both London clubs are also said to be keen on signing Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who is suspended until January and has recently changed agents as he seeks a transfer.

But Osimhen is surely the first choice for Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino.

The 24-year-old made his return from injury at Atalanta on Sunday, coming off the bench to assist Eljif Elmas’ winning goal in his first appearance since Rudi Garcia was sacked.

READ MORE: What every Prem club needs in the January transfer window: Goalscorers in high demand and short supply…

In 11 appearances this season, Osimhen has scored six times and will likely start against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

There will be a lot of eyes on that game, with some Arsenal fans potentially having a second eye on the Nigerian during their home match against RC Lens.

Gabriel Jesus is a fantastic striker for the Gunners but his injury issues are a worry, which is why Arteta is believed to be keen on signing Osimhen.

A January approach feels unlikely, but if Chelsea bite the bullet in the winter window, it could force Arsenal into action.

It has been a difficult season on and off the pitch for Osimhen and Quiles has refused to rule out a January switch if a bid is made to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

She said on Televomero’s Il Bello del Calcio (via Sport Witness): “Osimhen away in January? Aurelio De Laurentiis has already missed a great opportunity to let the Nigerian leave for important sums, it would be the second time if Chelsea’s pharaonic offer arrives in January.

“I don’t know if he’s replaceable, but I think he could go if there’s an offer.”

Napoli are eager to extend Osimhen’s contract beyond 2025 and have put an offer on the table already.

However, the player seems reluctant to agree a new deal and is reportedly hoping to include a release clause.

READ MORE: Emery’s Aston Villa vying with Arsenal to be second best to Man City in 2023…