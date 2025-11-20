The brilliance of Barnes. The bend of Beckham. The blood of Butcher. Behold the England B-Team. And yes, there’s room for Bellingham.

At a time when some muppets want to keep Bellingham out of the England team, he’s in this one…

Goalkeeper: Gordon Banks

There’s a big batch of back-ups but the B-Team’s No. 1 is obviously England’s World Cup winner Gordon Banks. The Leicester City hero would likely go down as most people’s pick as the greatest goalkeeper to come from these shores and there’s a strong argument to suggest he’s in the top five stoppers of the 20th century. Exactly as he was in ’66 and ’70, Peter Bonetti is behind Banks in the pecking order. If you fancy a goalkeeper challenge, name the B back-ups in the 1986 and the 1990 World Cup squad.

Right-back: Wes Brown

In stark contrast to the A-Team, this XI struggles at right-back. For Jimmy Armfield, Viv Anderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, there’s Wes Brown, Warren Barton and David Bardsley. Despite his tendency to make the odd balls-up, Brown takes the spot. A two-time Champions League winner, the former Manchester United man seemed unflappable in his early years, comfortable on the ball and strong in the air. Unfortunately, persistent injuries plagued his career.

Centre-back: Terry Butcher

Born in Singapore but he bravely bled for England. The iconic image of a bandaged Terry Butcher, with his shirt more red than white after a crucial World Cup qualifier against Sweden in 1989, seems destined to remain a symbol of endurance, passion and pride. Fans wouldn’t have expected anything else of Butcher, who spent a decade dominating the heart of the defence.

Centre-back: Kevin Beattie

The only player in this XI to win fewer than 10 caps, Kevin Beattie’s bad luck with injuries prevented him from becoming one of England’s greatest ever defenders. Don Revie came in for some heavy criticism during his reign as England boss, but if Beattie didn’t suffer with such dodgy knees, his tenure may have turned into a far more positive affair. The Ipswich Town icon was the inaugural winner of the PFA Young Player of the Year award and his performances for the Tractor Boys led to comparisons with Duncan Edwards and Bobby Moore.

Left-back: Roger Byrne

John Aston was left-back for the A-Team and his successor in the number three shirt for Matt Busby’s Manchester United gets in this XI. Roger Byrne was captain of the side decimated by the Munich Air Crash and he was one of the 23 people who tragically perished in the tragedy. His passing, along with Tommy Taylor and the aforementioned Edwards, in the February of 1958 meant that England went in to that summer’s World Cup without three of their finest players.

Central midfield: Alan Ball

The second World Cup winner in the B-Team, Alan Ball was the youngest member of the immortal XI that defeated West Germany 4-2 in 1966. He got the better of famous German left-back Karl-Heinz Schnellinger in the final and his performances earned him a big-money move to Everton, as well a spot in the top ten of the Ballon d’Or. If the indefatigable Ball somehow becomes fatigued, then Gareth Barry can step in.

Central midfield: Colin Bell

Just like they did at the 1970 World Cup, Colin Bell links up with Ball in central midfield. The King of the Kippax came on for Bobby Charlton whilst England were leading the Germans in the quarter-final, but the holders ended up losing 3-2. Some blamed the exit on that substitution, claiming Franz Beckenbauer and co were far more concerned about Charlton than they were about Bell. That seems mightily harsh on the gifted Man City legend, who was instrumental in the club’s most successful pre-Sheikh era.

Central midfield: Jude Bellingham

The beauty or the b*llendery of Bellingham? The Real Madrid star is quite the divisive figure right now but surely his place on the England ladder isn’t in question. He’s fast approaching half a century of caps and as long as he doesn’t wind up Thomas Tuchel too much, he’ll only be 23 with four major tournaments under his belt come the end of next year’s World Cup.

Right wing: David Beckham

Amongst all the Bellingham bickering, it may be worth remembering the bile David Beckham faced at the same age after his red card during the 1998 World Cup and how he recovered to end his international career sitting in third for all-time Three Lions appearances, comfortably getting in the most-capped England XI. Hopefully Bellingham won’t need to bang in a 93rd-minute equaliser against Greece to secure 2030 World Cup qualification at the last second.

Left wing: John Barnes

There’s no doubt that the best of John Barnes was seen on the domestic scene as opposed to the international arena, where he perhaps wasn’t afforded the freedom to flourish. For a dominant Liverpool side, he was one of the greatest players in the world during the late eighties and early nineties. Running Barnes close is Cliff Bastin. The Arsenal legend was unfortunate that his peak years came in the thirties, when the English FA stubbornly refused to let the national team participate in the nascent World Cup.

Centre-forward: Peter Beardsley

A member of three tournament squads, Peter Beardsley starts up front. If the B-Team need to switch to a more attacking line-up, then there a few famous names who can link up with the Newcastle United legend. Fellow Italia ’90 member Steve Bull, QPR maverick Stan Bowles, Darren Bent and Johnny Byrne. Going even further back, Arsenal and Sunderland icon Charlie Buchan joins the prolific Steve Bloomer, who boasted an international record of more than a goal a game, in reserve.