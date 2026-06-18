Alan Shearer gives one-word verdict on Elliot Anderson as Jude Bellingham wowed by England midfielder

Alan Shearer has praised Elliot Anderson for his performance for England against Croatia, with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham also expressing his admiration for the Nottingham Forest star.

England kicked off their 2026 World Cup campaign in style, getting the better of Croatia 4-2 at the Dallas Stadium on Wednesday.

The Group L game was arguably the best and most entertaining at the World Cup so far, and Anderson played a key role in the win for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Anderson was deployed as one of two holding midfielders for England in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Forest midfielder was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park and justified his inclusion in the starting line-up.

Anderson, who could join Man City from Forest this summer, also set up Jude Bellingham’s goal.

READ: Jude Bellingham gives one-word verdict on Marcus Rashford after England heroics as Barcelona drop post

Football365’s Dave Tickner noted about Anderson in his England Player Ratings: “Had by far his least convincing 45 minutes in an England shirt in the first half here.

“Might have got slightly lucky with the assist for the third goal, with the pass at the end of a fine England move surely intended for Madueke, but we’ll allow it for the intent and progressive instinct alone.

“Especially as he went on to deliver a flawless second-half display which required him to step up to senior status after Rice went off.”

Alan Shearer and Jude Bellingham praise Elliot Anderson

After the match, former Newcastle United midfielder Anderson went on Instagram to revel in the win for England against Croatia.

The 23-year-old Forest star posted: “Start as we mean to go on. Let’s go! World Cup debut”

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel gets contentious England selection call ‘right’ as pundits ‘love’ WC mauling of Croatia

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer was hugely impressed with Anderson’s performance and described it as “outstanding”.

Shearer responded to Anderson’s Instagram post by posting three clapping emojis and noting: “Outstanding man”

Bellingham wrote: “Some pass brother”

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