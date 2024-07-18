Jude Bellingham and his ‘me-me posturing’ become the latest England scapegoat

Jude Bellingham is in the firing line from the English media’s oldest columnist for posing in his pants. You’d never catch Bobby Moore doing that.

England have failed in a major tournament so of course it’s time for the Daily Mail to dust off their very own Rowley Birkin QC (one for the kids, there) in Jeff Powell, a man convinced like no other that football, and presumably life, was better in the before times.

You’ll be shocked to your very core to find that it’s a young black man who takes most of the flak. It turns out that ‘Jude Bellingham is football’s Emma Raducanu’, coincidentally another young, successful British sportsperson who is not quite British enough.

But where to begin? With a defeat to Iceland for which Bellingham was absent, but don’t let that get in the way of ‘home truths’, which really are the speciality of the older gentleman.

And now for a few unpalatable not-coming-home truths. The writing was on the Wembley wall on June 7. England 0-1 Iceland was passed off as a triviality. Stadium Fortress had fallen but did the players really care? Just a warm-up, seemed to be the mood. Well, even friendlies do matter. They set the tone. In stone. The truly great footballers of England’s past – the two Bobbies, Robbo, Sir Tom, little Kevin, Sir Stanley, Gazza et al – strove their mightiest to win every game. If they did lose, they kicked themselves, not others.

Wonderful. So there have been no ‘truly great footballers’ for England this century. It’s an excellent and entirely predictable place to start.

Should we point out now that England’s World Cup winners of 1966 had lost a friendly at Wembley just a few months before? Or that England’s last Wembley friendly before the 1990 World Cup was a defeat featuring ‘Robbo’ and ‘Gazza’? Or is that just not helpful to this story of feckless young men?

Then comes the most bizarre of all non-sequiturs.

An inherent acceptance of defeat has a nasty habit of surfacing on the biggest stage. The odd moments of defiance are born of a faint sense of embarrassment. Before the final blame is conveniently apportioned elsewhere. The picture was painted in the pages of this and virtually every newspaper. That of England’s poster boy posing in Kim Kardashian’s underwear on the eve of the Euros.

Those two paragraphs appear together; Powell lurches straight from ‘an inherent acceptance of defeat’ to Bellingham in his pants. The two are obviously intrinsically linked.

Did England ultimately fail at Euro 2024 because they had lost to Iceland (without Bellingham) or because Bellingham had an underwear sponsorship deal? Is it even possible to separate the two?

Jude Bellingham appeared as football’s Emma Raducanu. Too much too soon. Talented, Yes. The rush to the advertising modelling agencies, the me-me posturing, the bellowing at referees, the tantrums when it all goes wrong, the selfish irritation with team-mates he apparently deems beneath him, the diving which might have been better directed at the Olympic pool in Paris. No thank you.

Sorry to stop you mid-rant Jeff, but how much of this actually happened? The only ‘tantrum’ was when he kicked a bottle after losing a major final and we cannot recall any ‘bellowing at referees’ at Euro 2024. He does dive, but so does everybody. There has been talk of Bellingham deeming his teammates ‘beneath him’, but those came from outside the camp.

If you’re looking for a list of reasons why England did not win Euro 2024, the man who scored the goal to send us into the quarter-finals should be some way down the list.

In Germany, Bellingham the Belligerent faded into Jude the Obscure. The two goals in stark contradiction to the hours of aimless meandering.

‘Aimless meandering’, you say?

Only Declan Rice made more tackles among the England players. Only three players in the whole of Euro 2024 covered more distance. And rather importantly, he really did score two crucial goals and created the only goal of the actual final.

Did he look absolutely knackered by the end? Yes. But again, any potential list of scapegoats would see Bellingham way outside the top five.

Powell then accuses England of playing like ‘maidens trying to protect their virtue in Berlin’s Mitte red light district’. ‘Maidens’? Because it’s f***ing 1824.

And he then says England ‘looked dullard’ because apparently nouns can just become adjectives whenever you fancy. At least according to Powell, who is so very curmudgeon.

There’s a whole lot more nonsense about England ‘struggling to qualify from the weakest group’ even though they finished top and had basically qualified after two games, before Powell arrives at Declan Rice:

As for Declan Rice, where on earth did the notion come from that this is one of the all-time best midfield players and worth every last penny of £100 million?

Arsenal’s management and Arsenal’s fans are quite happy with their £100m purchase, thank you. Almost like England and Euro 2024 have not made one iota of difference to how he played for the Gunners last season.

Damn statistics. But there is one which stands examination. In his 58 England matches since he defected from Ireland, Rice has scored just THREE goals. Try these comparisons with priceless midfielders: Bobby Charlton 106 caps and 49 goals, Bryan Robson 90 caps and 26 goals, Frank Lampard 106 caps and 29 goals. At his current rate, if Rice somehow achieves a hundred caps he will have scored five or six.

There is one quite damning statistic about Rice but it’s not this one.

You’re not comparing like with like, Jeff, and you bloody know it. Charlton was an attacking midfielder and Lampard almost always had a defensive midfielder behind him. Robson is a fair comparison but ‘not being as good as Bryan Robson’ is not as damning as you seem to think.

For the majority of his England career, Rice has been the deepest of any England midfielders in a usually defensive team; it’s not his job to score goals. Just as it wasn’t Ray Wilkins’ job (three in 84) or Paul Ince’s job (two in 53).

The final few paragraphs really are quite a wonder to behold and at this point we feel a tad cruel for highlighting the ravings of a man in his 80s. But somebody let him write it, somebody published it, and somebody obviously didn’t bother to sub it.

Not only that but Spain have moved football on dramatically from the tippy-tac-toe game perfected by Pep Guardiola’s mesmerising teams.

Tippy-tac-toe!

Speed and daring are the new order and not even John Stones – our Horatio at the bridge – could prevent De la Fuente’s ninos – pouring through gaping channels in England’s defence.

It’s Horatius at the bridge. If you’re going to quote 19th Century poets about Roman soldiers – and it seems you must – then at least be accurate in your pomposity.

It ends with a flourish, of course.

Football did not come home. Only the Southgate glums who trooped from the plane to hide their spurious celebrity behind the darkened windows of their limousines. Not only the manager has had to change but so must the preening mentality. And fast. Because as it stands Viva-city is the World Cup future. And at the pace Spain play, the two years to America will fly by.

Is that the new Vauxhall?