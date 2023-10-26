Jude Bellingham to ruin Liverpool transfer plans as English fans ‘banned’ from watching him

Jude Bellingham is going to use his friendship to lure players to the biggest club in Europe rather than Liverpool. Can we watch that on UK TV?

A headline for our times

‘Man Utd fans say Alejandro Garnacho is ‘obsessed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo after he goes bowling’ – The Sun.

The times they are a-shit.

Hey Jude…you don’t exist

Jude Bellingham is playing in his first Clasico for Real Madrid on Saturday and it’s not on UK TV. It’s something of a shame but the highlights will be pretty freely available. It’s over five years since Sky Sports gave up La Liga rights so it has become a bit of a niche affair.

Alan Smith is absolutely keeping things in perspective on the Mirror website:

Jude Bellingham’s hidden away Clasico debut is an insult to English football fans

An ‘insult’? Mediawatch is an English football fan and we don’t feel ‘insulted’? Do you? We feel absolutely nothing. And who is doing the ‘insulting’? As much as it pains us, we will have to read this hyperbole…

If Jude Bellingham scores in his first Clasico but no one can see it, does it really make a sound?

Nobody? Pretty sure millions of people around the world will see it. There’s more than a hint of Little Englander about this nonsense…

The England star, who has arguably become the world’s best player, will make his debut appearance in one of the game’s iconic derbies on Saturday. Except no one at home will be able to watch Real Madrid’s visit to Barcelona live because it falls within the blackout.

‘At home’? Whose home? Not Bellingham’s; he has not lived in England since 2020.

It is a sad comment on how British audiences are only fringe viewers of Judemania…for most at home the buzz is restricted to international breaks.

Does somebody want to tell him the Champions League is shown live on TNT Sports and Real Madrid have actually been on UK TV screens more than Fulham this season?

Actually, tell them at MailOnline too; apparently ‘for UK football fans, it’s an even more special occasion since Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has taken La Liga by storm’. Absolutely. You can’t move for people talking about Jude Bellingham playing in the Clasico. Shut up, mum.

BANNED!

It’s absolutely not like GB News to take things too far:

England football fans banned from watching Jude Bellingham as statement released

Woke snowflakes.

For whom the Bell plays

Jude Bellingham is scoring in almost all of the Real Madrid games but his main function in life is surely to scupper the transfer plans of Liverpool. A noble pursuit. Will that be shown on UK TV?

Jude Bellingham ‘could ruin Liverpool transfer plan’ by luring friend to Real Madrid (Mirror)

Jude Bellingham could impact Liverpool plans again by helping arrange transfer (Liverpool Echo)

We are told by a breathless Echo that ‘Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham might throw a spanner in the works for Liverpool’s transfer plans’.

Because without the influence of Bellingham, German international Jamal Musiala – for it is he – would leave regular first-team football with German champions and European giants Bayern Munich for Europa League club Liverpool.

The Reds were among a number of clubs interested in signing Bellingham in the last 18 months but called off their pursuit of the England international when he showed a preference for Spain. He ended up signing for La Liga giants Real from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could be worth around £118million.

He did not show ‘a preference for Spain’, he showed ‘a preference for the 14-times European champions who happen to be the biggest club in the world’.

His contract with Bayern runs until June 2026, but if no extension is agreed upon by next summer, the Bavarian side might be forced to sell him while they can still get a good price. According to Sky Sports Germany, Bellingham’s friendship with Musiala could bring Real into the picture. Reporter Florian Plettenberg shared: “Florentino Perez (the Real president) has the image of Musiala and Bellingham, the two friends from before who have always remained friends…and Real Madrid is toying with the idea of uniting these two at some point.”

Yes, it’s definitely Bellingham’s friendship with Musiala that ‘could bring Real into the picture’ and not Real Madrid being 14-times European champions and currently top of La Liga.

Plettenberg has also said that ‘there are only two realistic options for him: Real Madrid or Manchester City’, but that is oddly missing from this narrative.

It’s almost like Musiala might only leave one of the most successful clubs in Europe for one of the other most successful clubs in Europe. And probably not just so he can sit next to his friend.