While it may be true that Jude Bellingham can be and perhaps is a bit of a pr*ck, what’s undeniably true is that there is a media-led agenda against the Real Madrid and England man, which began in September in the Daily Mail and has been subsequently fed by a) England being very good, thus killing the usual narrative and frankly b) Thomas Tuchel.

Sections of the media were honest enough in October to admit that November would be dominated by Bellingham as World Cup qualification was already assured and well, who wants to write about Harry Kane scoring yet more goals as England once again concede no goals?

As Ian Wright eloquently commented on Monday morning: “They need to create this kind of beef because there’s nothing else to talk about till the World Cup so it’s gonna be this all the way to the World Cup. They hate that they can’t get to him.

“They hate that they can’t negatively influence his club career like they have done to so many before him. A blessed young man with talent and love in abundance.”

On Thursday there was even talk of ‘seismic’ developments when Tuchel said that he could not play Bellingham, Phil Foden and Kane together, which looked even less seismic when the trio were all on the pitch together on Sunday.

But back to Bellingham, who started against Albania, played relatively well in a game in which it was difficult to impress, and then looked quite mildly annoyed when he was substituted just after Kane made it 2-0.

The image at the head of this page shows Bellingham celebrating that goal with Kane. So can the Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg explain this line of questioning…?

Thomas Tuchel says he “will review” Jude Bellingham’s unhappy reaction at being substituted. pic.twitter.com/OIf88hJsMN — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 16, 2025

The full transcription:

Steinberg: “When he was going to come off, I mean, most of your players are going off to the corner to celebrate with Harry…”

Tuchel: “That was 2-0, no?”

Steinberg: “Yeah, for the second goal. Then you’ve got one player who is kind of not…”

Tuchel: “He didn’t celebrate?”

Steinberg: “Well he was flinging his arms in the air and clearly not happy about coming off.”

Tuchel: “Did he already see that he needs to go out?”

Steinberg: “It looked like it yeah, and it doesn’t seem like it’s someone who is embracing the collective, from afar.”

Tuchel: “That’s a bad impression. First of all it’s your impression, and this is bad because it should be about the collective and I think what we did in camp was all about the collective. I will have to review it because I was very happy about the goal. I had a quick talk with Morgan Rogers and I was sure that everyone will celebrate together. I will have a look at it but that’s not the image that we want to transport.”

Steinberg then wrote that ‘the midfielder joined in the celebrations after Harry Kane’s second goal of the evening but then flung his arms in the air and left Tuchel unimpressed’ in his written piece, so he absolutely knew that Bellingham had celebrated with Kane and yet chose to tell Tuchel he was “kind of not” celebrating in order to prompt a reaction. What a very odd way to approach a press conference.

Bellingham’s reaction is described as ‘petulance’ in that Guardian headline. Brace yourself, because there is footage and it is damning…

When you watch that disgraceful behaviour, you can see why this is the Daily Mail headline:

This is why Thomas Tuchel called Jude Bellingham’s on-field antics ‘repulsive’ as the selfish star showed his true colours once again. There must now be serious questions over his World Cup inclusion

Genuinely, what the f*** is this about? This is way past the point of an agenda and has become a witch-hunt.

Arms raised and eyeballs locked on his head coach, he was making it known he was not impressed at the sight of Morgan Rogers stripped on the touchline. What made it was worse was that England had just celebrated Harry Kane‘s second goal – Bellingham should have been taken by the collective joy, not soured by his own sense of grievance and importance.

There is extensive footage – and hundreds of photos – of Bellingham ‘taken by the collective joy’ and celebrating with Kane. He then walks off, clapping the fans, and shakes hands with Tuchel before he sat down. He did raise his arms in the exasperated manner of a man who is being substituted but if ‘arms raised and eyeballs locked on his head coach’ is the extent of the ‘repulsive’ behaviour then you might have picked the wrong narrative, guys.

This is why, in June, Tuchel refereed (sic) to his on-field behaviour as ‘repulsive’. This is why he sought to send a message to the Real Madrid star by leaving him out of the last camp, despite the player declaring himself available after shoulder surgery. Cleary (sic), he did not listen. By challenging his manager’s authority, he has failed miserably in the challenge presented to him – that was, to be a good team-mate. What does his selfish indulgence say to Rogers, trying to focus on the instruction given to him by Tuchel? What does it say to Kane, who had just taken his international tally to 78 goals and should have been the headline act? It says that this will always be about me, not you. Not us.

Kane absolutely ‘should have been the headline act’ and why was he not the headline act? Because the media decided otherwise, that’s why. It must have been manna from heaven when Bellingham raised his arms at realising he would be subbed. What a shame he then applauded the fans, shook hands with the coach and neglected to kick anything on his way to the bench.

And this, don’t forget, was in the final minutes of a dead-rubber qualifier that was already won. Heaven forbid Tuchel thought it in the interests of the team to substitute him in a World Cup semi-final or final. What would Bellingham do then? Tie himself to the goalpost like a Just Stop Oil activist?

Hope clearly (cleary?) knows his Daily Mail audience. But to answer his question: He would probably raise his arms and lock eyeballs with Tuchel. And we could all carry on with our days without being weird.