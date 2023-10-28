Jude Bellingham produced an El Clasico masterclass – he might genuinely be England’s greatest ever

It sounds ridiculous to talk up Jude Bellingham – at 20 years of age – as potentially the greatest English footballer in history. But never before have we seen a player like this.

“Lionel Messi” was Arsene Wenger’s answer when he was asked who was the best player in history back in 2011. The Argentinian was just 23 years old at the time.

Admittedly Messi had already won three Champions Leagues by that point and had been the star player for arguably the greatest club side of all time, Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, but the point stands. The World Cup, hundreds of goals and five (soon to be six) Ballon d’Or that Messi achieved later only vindicated Wenger’s shout further.

